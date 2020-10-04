Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

n “Possibly as many as 1,000 dead fish were seen floating on the Roanoke River arm of Smith Mountain Lake Sunday afternoon. The kill was spotted by a Vinton fisherman and later confirmed by the Bedford County sheriff’s office, where a spokesman said a ‘numerous amount’ of dead fish had been seen by Deputy H.C. Woods.”

n “The feeling among most Virginia Tech alumni can easily be compared to the golfer who needs an eight-foot putt for a 14. They call it the give-up stroke. Very few Virginia Tech alumni are clenching their fists and gnashing their teeth. They’ve digressed beyond that point. They’ve given up on Tech football and its leader Jerry Claiborne.”

1920 (100 years ago)

n “Governor Westmoreland Davis will speak in Southwest Virginia in the interest of Democratic nominees for President, and Vice-President, according to announcement reaching here last night from Richmond. Although his itinerary has not yet been arranged, the Governor is expected to speak in Roanoke.”

n “Forty per cent of all the coal hauled from the mines to the Atlantic seaboard passes through the City of Roanoke, according to figures made public this morning at the Norfolk and Western general offices, twenty-five per cent being hauled by the N. & W. and fifteen per cent by the Virginian.”