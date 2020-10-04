Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
n “Competitors say Radford Community Hospital’s plan for a replacement facility in Montgomery County is a ploy to dominate the New River Valley hospital market, but the plan still won solid approval Wednesday night from the Southwest Virginia Health Systems Agency Inc. board. In a 16-to-3 vote, the board endorsed a proposal from Radford Community and its parent, Carilion Health System of Roanoke for a $61.7 million, 97-bed hospital and medical complex to be built near an Interstate 81 exit four miles from its present site.”
n “So a 2,000-student high school is too big to suit some parents in Southwest Roanoke County. Education consultants have a possible solution. Build a new, 1,500-student, comprehensive high school to replace aged, overcrowded Cave Spring High.”
n “Lefty Driesell, scheduled to address the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday, would like to become a more regular visitor to the valley. The James Madison basketball coach would like to see the Colonial Athletic Association move its annual men’s tournament from the Richmond Coliseum, its home since 1990, to the Roanoke Civic Center.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “The Roanoke City Fire Department will demonstrate fire fighting equipment at city schools Monday through Friday as part of its Fire Prevention Week activities. Fire Chief A.K. Hughson said the demonstrations will include use of fire engines, ladder trucks and various other equipment.”
n “Possibly as many as 1,000 dead fish were seen floating on the Roanoke River arm of Smith Mountain Lake Sunday afternoon. The kill was spotted by a Vinton fisherman and later confirmed by the Bedford County sheriff’s office, where a spokesman said a ‘numerous amount’ of dead fish had been seen by Deputy H.C. Woods.”
n “The feeling among most Virginia Tech alumni can easily be compared to the golfer who needs an eight-foot putt for a 14. They call it the give-up stroke. Very few Virginia Tech alumni are clenching their fists and gnashing their teeth. They’ve digressed beyond that point. They’ve given up on Tech football and its leader Jerry Claiborne.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “Governor Westmoreland Davis will speak in Southwest Virginia in the interest of Democratic nominees for President, and Vice-President, according to announcement reaching here last night from Richmond. Although his itinerary has not yet been arranged, the Governor is expected to speak in Roanoke.”
n “Forty per cent of all the coal hauled from the mines to the Atlantic seaboard passes through the City of Roanoke, according to figures made public this morning at the Norfolk and Western general offices, twenty-five per cent being hauled by the N. & W. and fifteen per cent by the Virginian.”
n “Virginia Tech defeated William and Mary College here today 21 to 0. Tech stuck a tartar in the collegians and they played rings around the locals for the entire first half.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
