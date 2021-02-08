Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Roanoke schools should be prepared to remain open when roads are in bad condition and stop being at the mercy of the weather, School Board member John Saunders says. Like school board members and superintendents in other Western Virginia localities, Saunders has become frustrated as the missed days have mounted this winter.”
“For freshman state Sen. John Edwards, Wednesday presented an object lesson in the fine art of political point-making. Or frustration. Take your pick. The Roanoke Democrat tried repeatedly — so many times that even he couldn’t be sure of the count afterward — to amend the proposed reform of the juvenile justice system.”
“At some point weeks ago Radford University’s basketball team ventured forth in the wicked world and lost its game. The Highlanders found it again Wednesday. Playing like the team that began the season with high hopes instead of the one that had lost nine of 14 games, Radford wasted UNC Greensboro 81-67 at the Dedmon Center to hand the Spartans their first Big South Conference loss this season.”
1971 (50 years ago)“New projects in voter registration, employment, education and housing will be launched by the Roanoke Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. A drive for new members will be started Tuesday night at 8 at the Staunton Avenue Church of God, said the Rev. Charles T. Green, pastor, and chapter president.”
“The Roanoke City School Board made a strong plea for a city-owned bus fleet at a special emergency meeting with City Council Monday. Samuel P. McNeil, chairman of the school board, asked council to seriously consider buying a fleet of 50 buses for $360,000 in an effort to cut the cost and inconvenience of leasing Safety Motor Transit Co. buses for student transportation.”
“Stu Roberts scored another hat trick, Ernie Miller got another shutout and Roger Wilson got 38 minutes in penalties in the Coliseum Sunday night as 3,364 Stick Night fans watched the Greensboro Generals rout Roanoke Valley, 6-0.”
1921 (100 years ago)“City employees who were affected by the recent decrease in their salary by the City Commission are contemplating calling a mass meeting to protest against the decrease, it became known this morning.”
“Orders received this morning as the result of the passage over the President’s veto of a bill reducing the size of the army to 175,000 men wipe out the recruiting office in Roanoke.”
“Roanoke Y.M.C.A. tonight eliminated the pain of a former trouncing at the hands of the Maroons by defeating Roanoke College in a fast and scrappy basketball game by the score of 30 to 20.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.