Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
“Roanoke cannot prevent school dropouts younger than 18 from getting driver’s licenses if they have received counseling on the importance of completing their education, according to the School Board’s attorney. In a legal opinion requested by Superintendent Wayne Harris, William Parsons said this week that the school system has no choice in the matter.”
“Kroger officials were still negotiating Wednesday night with the union representing employees at its Roanoke County warehouse to try to head off a strike that could be called at any time. Archie Fralin, spokesman for The Kroger Co.’s mid-Atlantic regional operations based in Roanoke, said he was optimistic differences could be settled.”
“There is a possibility the bowl destination of Virginia Tech and Virginia won’t be determined on the field Saturday at Scott Stadium. Developments at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., could have just as big an impact. If Virginia beats Virginia Tech and Clemson loses at South Carolina, the Gator Bowl would be obligated to select the Cavaliers according to ACC assistant commissioner Tom Mickle.”
1970 (50 years ago)“The Hollins branch library in Roanoke County is expected to be open by the end of the year. William H. Roberts III, county library director, told the library board of trustees Monday that the Hollins building has passed the architect’s final inspection. The carpet is being installed and the furniture for the facility is expected to arrive about Dec. 1, he said.”
“Blacksburg Mayor John M. Barringer made overtures toward town-county governmental consolidation at the dedication of Blacksburg’s new municipal building here Sunday. Commenting on the town’s recent annexation of more than 15 square miles of Montgomery County — an action that is being appealed — Barringer said, ‘I look upon annexation as a reaction to growth and firmly believe that there must be developed a better method of allowing communities to expand without the expensive and sometimes bitter litigation.’”
“The Greensboro Generals played their fifth game in as many nights Sunday but it was the Rebels who looked like they were sleep walking. Greensboro, which has been in a slump, scored three quick, easy goals against Roanoke Valley and romped away with a 5-2 victory.”
1920 (100 years ago)“Evidence that local citizens have been victimized by persons who have trailed them and caught them in embarrassing situations; that automobiles haven been held up on roads leading into Roanoke by alleged officers; that time after time bribes haven given for releases; and that the public in general has been exploited — will be introduced, in substance, tomorrow morning in Police Court, it was said at the Police Department today, as a result of certain recent activities on the part of the department.”
“New building operations in Roanoke continue slack, according to information obtained this morning in the office of City Manager W.P. Hunter. For the first half of the current month permits have been issued for less than $25,000.”
“Within ten days the annual football classic between the Virginia Military Institute, of Lexington, and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute, of Blacksburg, will be played on the Fair Grounds field here.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
