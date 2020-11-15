Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“Blacksburg Mayor John M. Barringer made overtures toward town-county governmental consolidation at the dedication of Blacksburg’s new municipal building here Sunday. Commenting on the town’s recent annexation of more than 15 square miles of Montgomery County — an action that is being appealed — Barringer said, ‘I look upon annexation as a reaction to growth and firmly believe that there must be developed a better method of allowing communities to expand without the expensive and sometimes bitter litigation.’”

“The Greensboro Generals played their fifth game in as many nights Sunday but it was the Rebels who looked like they were sleep walking. Greensboro, which has been in a slump, scored three quick, easy goals against Roanoke Valley and romped away with a 5-2 victory.”

1920 (100 years ago)“Evidence that local citizens have been victimized by persons who have trailed them and caught them in embarrassing situations; that automobiles haven been held up on roads leading into Roanoke by alleged officers; that time after time bribes haven given for releases; and that the public in general has been exploited — will be introduced, in substance, tomorrow morning in Police Court, it was said at the Police Department today, as a result of certain recent activities on the part of the department.”