Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “A suspected interstate theft ring found its way to Franklin County and was promptly done in by a pair of bolt cutters. Not your typical smoking gun, those bolt cutters. But in this case they were the link to a band suspected of having hit in several states, using rental trucks to heist equipment such as lawn tractors, said David Cundiff, the Franklin County investigator who headed a multistate probe of the theft ring.”
- “Roanoke will get federal money to establish two more magnet schools that will help broaden the city’s educational programs at the elementary level. Superintendent Wayne Harris said Wednesday the city has been told by the U.S. Department of Education that it will be awarded federal funds for magnet programs at Lincoln Terrace and Huff Lane elementary schools.”
- “Maybe Winston-Salem manager Mark Berry should determine his batting order by having his players draw their names from a hat more often. Berry’s strategy resulted in a nine-run barrage as the Warthogs broke a seven game losing streak by blasting the Salem Avalanche 9-1 in Caroline League action on Wednesday night.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The elephant at Mill Mountain Zoo is nameless no longer. She was officially christened ‘Frump-Frump’ in a brief ceremony Sunday afternoon.”
- “The rehabilitation task force of the Drug Abuse Program Coordination Committee met for the first time Monday night and determined some study priorities. The task force was told that plans are already under way for a halfway house for addicts in the Roanoke area. Representatives from the Jaycees expressed interest in providing financial support for such a venture through their organization.”
- “Baker Brothers used a three-run first inning to propel it into next week’s state slowpitch softball tourney as it blanked the Vinton All Stars, 5-0, Sunday in the finale of the Roanoke Valley tournament.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Eight rooms of the new Park School will be ready for use at the opening of the school term in September, it was announced this morning by Judge J.A. Page, Clerk of the City School Board. The rooms are in the two additions erected to the school last year and which were not too badly damaged by the fire in December to be repaired.”
- “New building, repairs and alterations during July showed a slight increase over the preceding month, according to a statement prepared in the office of the city manager. Seventy permits were issued calling for work estimated at $88,538, while in June there were eighty-one permits issued for operations estimated to cost $88,330.”
- “The establishment in Roanoke of a vocational school for ex-service men is expected to be authorized by the supreme council of the Knights of Columbus now in session in New York city. The local chapter of the Knights of Columbus will have charge of the school.”
