Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “The Market Square Cinema Café, the third recent attempt to open a movie theater in downtown Roanoke, is expected to win city approval within a month. Randy Moneymaker, who would operate the theater-restaurant with two partners, and Philip Sparks, Roanoke’s acting city director of economic development, said Wednesday they are nearing completion of a lease for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of the city’s parking area on Church Avenue at Market Street.”
- “A.O. Smith Automotive Products Co., the nation’s 16th largest manufacturer of automotive goods, will invest $24 million to build and equip a new Botetourt County plant. The investment would be the largest ever for a new plant in the county.”
- “After two innings, Doug Million thought he was in for a short night’s work. After giving up four runs in the first two innings, Million settled down and tossed five innings of scoreless ball and his Salem Avalanche teammates gave him necessary run support in an 8-4 Carolina League victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats Wednesday night.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “After some closed-door wrangling and with the mayor dissenting, Roanoke City Council Monday elected a Negro dentist, Dr. Wendell H. Butler, to the city school board. Dr. Butler was chosen to the board in a 6-1 vote over Edwin L. Phillips, a Negro who is the former principal of Lucy Addison High School.”
- “The Roanoke Fair, to be held Aug. 10-15 at Maher Field, will place emphasis on youth participation. Livestock competition will be limited to 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members of the West Central District.”
- “Kent Tekulve doesn’t look like a fireman. He’s tall, skinny and shy-looking — what’s more, he doesn’t even carry an ax or wear a red helmet. But, Tekulve came to the rescue again Sunday at Municipal Field, preserving Mike Everett’s sixth win as Salem headed off Winston-Salem 4-3.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Apple and peach orchards in this vicinity are in danger from fruit diseases and preventive sprays should be used at once, stated T. Gilbert Wood, of the Agricultural Department of the Norfolk and Western this morning. Apple scab has made its appearance in the Roanoke territory and the degree of infection in some orchards is as high as five per cent, according to this report.”
- “The old Roanoke Foundry and Machine Works at Norwich is being torn down. The iron material was bought by a large junk company here, and the machinery will be shipped to England, it is reported.”
- “Between fifty and sixty automobile tourists came through Roanoke yesterday, and early this morning there were twenty more passing through on their way to mountain resorts and other points. Two cars were from Florida, one from West Virginia, another from South Carolina and others from eastern states.”