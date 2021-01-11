Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“Salem City Council Monday went on record Monday night in opposition to any move by the General Assembly to legalization of pari-mutuel betting in the state. In a resolution submitted by councilman Clinton E. Slusher, council voiced its opposition in the legalization of pari-mutuel betting even on a local option basis and called upon its General Assembly representatives to oppose such a move.”

“Virginia Military Institute’s Keydets came within 2:41 of winning their first basketball game of the season, and coach Mike Shuler lamented afterward that ‘the kids did everything I asked except shoot.’ A pair of free throws by Tim Gundlach gave VMI a 63-62 lead with 2:41 left in the Keydets’ Southern Conference encounter Saturday night against East Carolina, but the Pirates ran off the last nine points, emerged with a 71-63 triumph and doomed VMI to its 10th consecutive defeat.”

1921 (100 years ago)“It will evidently be gratifying news to the people of this community to know that plans have been formulated for the opening of a Salvation Army Corps in Salem within the next few days, and it is unnecessary to add that it will be cordially welcomed as one of the strongest instruments for human uplift and salvation in this territory.”