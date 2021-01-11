Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Bread, milk and eggs were in short supply across Western Virginia Wednesday as wholesalers scrambled to deliver store orders delayed by last weekend’s snow and shoppers stocked up to prepare for more snow expected tonight and Friday.”
“The largest law firm in the Roanoke region is getting larger. Woods, Rogers & Hazlegrove said Wednesday it has opened two new offices, one through a merger with a six-lawyer firm in Charlottesville and the second with the affiliation of a patent lawyer in Washington, D.C.”
“The Roanoke Express found itself in the same situation as most Southwest Virginians — digging, digging, digging and getting nowhere fast. In its 6-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night, before an announced crowd of 3,666 who shoveled their way through the snow to the Roanoke Civic Center, the Express was snowed under by a blizzard of Checkers goals and never dug out.”
1971 (50 years ago)“The inability of the Roanoke County library system to purchase additional books because of a limited library materials budget is ‘resulting slowly in a weakened book collection,’ the director said Monday. William H. Roberts III, director, said some patrons have started complaining about the lack of bestsellers and good nonfiction works in the branch libraries.”
“Salem City Council Monday went on record Monday night in opposition to any move by the General Assembly to legalization of pari-mutuel betting in the state. In a resolution submitted by councilman Clinton E. Slusher, council voiced its opposition in the legalization of pari-mutuel betting even on a local option basis and called upon its General Assembly representatives to oppose such a move.”
“Virginia Military Institute’s Keydets came within 2:41 of winning their first basketball game of the season, and coach Mike Shuler lamented afterward that ‘the kids did everything I asked except shoot.’ A pair of free throws by Tim Gundlach gave VMI a 63-62 lead with 2:41 left in the Keydets’ Southern Conference encounter Saturday night against East Carolina, but the Pirates ran off the last nine points, emerged with a 71-63 triumph and doomed VMI to its 10th consecutive defeat.”
1921 (100 years ago)“It will evidently be gratifying news to the people of this community to know that plans have been formulated for the opening of a Salvation Army Corps in Salem within the next few days, and it is unnecessary to add that it will be cordially welcomed as one of the strongest instruments for human uplift and salvation in this territory.”
“Inauspicious weather failed last night to throw a damper over one of the most enthusiastic meetings ever held by the Roanoke Post of the American Legion. Considerably more than a hundred members came out of warm ‘dugouts’ to witness the boxing and wrestling matches and to enjoy the refreshments of the evening.”
“With the opening of the second school term next week a movement will be started to organize basketball teams among the boys and girls of the different classes of the Roanoke High School. When the teams are organized they will not only make the advantages of athletic training more general among the students but will also provide trained players to fill in the gaps made in the school teams each year by the graduation of many of the best players.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
