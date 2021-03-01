Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“The Roanoke Valley Rebels battled the Nashville Dixie Flyers in an Eastern Hockey League game at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night. In all, 12 goals were scored, but only 11 were counted by referee Bob Giovati, and the Flyers skated away with a 6-5 victory.”

1921 (100 years ago)“Fifty-two Southern cities have announced building permits issued during the month of January that calls for the expenditure of approximately $12,806,222 according to statistics compiled by the Manufacturers’ Record. Of these cities only four Virginia cities are mentioned, they being Richmond, Roanoke, Norfolk and Lynchburg, and the amount to be expended by them totals $714,985.”

“Increases in the ranks of the unemployed in Roanoke since the first of the year were promptly reflected in grocery expenditures on the part of the Associated Charities, the February account having exceeded that of any month for a long time, according to Dr. L.G. Pedigo, superintendent of the institution.”

“The various committees of the Roanoke Sports Corporation are fast completing all arrangements for the largest, most interesting and also the last basketball game of the present season, which will take place at the City Auditorium Saturday night sharply at 8:15 o’clock ten of the pick of basketball players of this State will meet as old rivals, and, although the odds may be in favor of the V.M.I. team, the V.P.I. team and supporters are predicting that they will give the Cadets a surprise the like of which they have never experienced before.”

Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.