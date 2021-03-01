Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Glenvar residents are angry because they say they have been shortchanged again in Roanoke County’s upcoming school bond referendum. They complained Thursday night that it’s unfair for the county to spend more than $30 million for a new Cave Spring High School while only $1 million is earmarked in the bond issue for Glenvar schools.”
“The Rainbo Baking Co. of Roanoke said Thursday it is changing its name to The Earthgrains Co., matching that adopted by Rainbo’s corporate parent, Campbell Taggart Inc. of St. Louis.”
“If William Fleming coach Marshall Ashford wrote mysteries instead of teaching basketball, his books wouldn’t be very suspenseful. Once again, 6-foot-5 senior James Stokes arrived with the game on the line, delivered the decisive blow and put the Colonels into the Group AAA tournament.”
1971 (50 years ago)“Salem voters may be asked to decide this spring whether they want a redevelopment authority to be established to help implement a proposed downtown revitalization program. The creation of a redevelopment authority is one of the methods to handle downtown revitalization under consideration by city council, Mayor Eddie M. Joyce said Monday.”
“Roanoke Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday placed its weight behind a Roanoke route over the Norfolk & Western Railway for the new Railpax passenger service but City Council took the matter under advisement. If the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway route from Tidewater to Cincinnati were chosen by Railpax over the N&W route through Roanoke ‘it would be quite ironic’ that the headquarters city of a major American railroad would be without passenger service, the chamber said.”
“The Roanoke Valley Rebels battled the Nashville Dixie Flyers in an Eastern Hockey League game at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night. In all, 12 goals were scored, but only 11 were counted by referee Bob Giovati, and the Flyers skated away with a 6-5 victory.”
1921 (100 years ago)“Fifty-two Southern cities have announced building permits issued during the month of January that calls for the expenditure of approximately $12,806,222 according to statistics compiled by the Manufacturers’ Record. Of these cities only four Virginia cities are mentioned, they being Richmond, Roanoke, Norfolk and Lynchburg, and the amount to be expended by them totals $714,985.”
“Increases in the ranks of the unemployed in Roanoke since the first of the year were promptly reflected in grocery expenditures on the part of the Associated Charities, the February account having exceeded that of any month for a long time, according to Dr. L.G. Pedigo, superintendent of the institution.”
“The various committees of the Roanoke Sports Corporation are fast completing all arrangements for the largest, most interesting and also the last basketball game of the present season, which will take place at the City Auditorium Saturday night sharply at 8:15 o’clock ten of the pick of basketball players of this State will meet as old rivals, and, although the odds may be in favor of the V.M.I. team, the V.P.I. team and supporters are predicting that they will give the Cadets a surprise the like of which they have never experienced before.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.