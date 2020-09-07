Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “Gary Galbreath greets each child who gets off the bus and presses a sticker on his or her shoulder. Some stickers urge the children to ‘Say No to Drugs.’ Others say, simply, ‘Hugs.’ Meeting the children each morning is part of his educational philosophy.”
- “Sometimes, we Roanokers get worked up over the oddest things. Years ago, we fell in love with a sick circus elephant named Frump-Frump. A couple of summers back, folks rallied to save the gas company, of all things. Earlier this year, we got positively excited about a punked-up Big Boy statue atop a downtown restaurant. Now, it’s a piece of transportation infrastructure we’ve fallen for. Not just any infrastructure, mind you — the new $7 million pedestrian bridge across the railroad tracks in downtown Roanoke.”
- “A full house or a flush? Three of a kind or just a little old pair? The strength of Virginia Tech’s 1995 hand — something that has befuddled national college football prognosticators all summer — finally will be open for evaluation tonight at Lane Stadium. In front of an expected crowd of 45,000 and a national television audience, 20th-ranked Tech will tip its cards in its season opener against Boston College.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The American flag flying at the Roanoke Disabled American Veterans home was stolen for the second time in two months over the weekend. The flag, valued at $25 was stolen sometime Saturday night. The flag is special to the DAV because it was donated by a family that received it from the government. The government gave it to the family after one of the family members died and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.”
- “For entering students at Roanoke College, Labor Day was a day of labor as they moved into dormitories for this year’s term. Approximately 450 new and transfer students arrived on campus Monday for their first day of orientation for the college’s 129th session.”
- “The first scholastic football weekend has ended and the full realization of one score may not come for several more weeks. That one score, of course, was Franklin County 23, Andrew Lewis 13. Already, that score has made short-sighted chumps of coaches and sports writers in the Western District area.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Public Schools this morning opened for the 1920-21 session with a large first-day attendance. Officials and teachers, fresh from their summer vacation, drew heavily upon their accumulated energy in classifying the children and attending to such other preliminaries as attend the opening of a school.”
- “Enforcement of the Sunday ‘blue’ law in Roanoke, which again went into effect here last Sunday, put the Magic City back into the ‘tight-as-a-drum’ class. News dealers were principal losers, it was learned.”
- “The football aspirants of the local High School are losing no time in getting started, as Coach Fallwell announced this morning that the distribution of uniforms would be made this afternoon at 3 o’clock, and other details regarding the formation of the team would be attended to.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.