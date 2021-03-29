Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

“Cox Communications Inc. of Atlanta has filed an application with the State Corporation Commission to provide local telephone service in the Roanoke Valley and Tidewater. But don’t expect Cox, already the primary seller of cable television service in those two areas, to be competing for Roanoke Valley phone customers for at least two years.”

“The proposed new Cave Spring High School has gotten most of the attention in the flap over Roanoke County’s upcoming bond issue referendum, but Robbie Helms just wants a larger computer lab for him and his classmates at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.”

“League newcomer Virginia Tech and defending champion Massachusetts are the baseball preseason picks to capture their divisions in the 1996 Atlantic 10 Championship race, according to a poll of the conference’s head coaches.”

1971 (50 years ago) “Democratic sources reported Sunday Clifton A. Woodrum III, a lawyer, and William T. Watkins, a businessman, are potential candidates for the Democratic nominations for the House of Delegates in Roanoke. Neither has committed himself to party leaders looking for a challenger to House Minority Leader M. Caldwell Butler, informed sources said.”