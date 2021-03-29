Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Cox Communications Inc. of Atlanta has filed an application with the State Corporation Commission to provide local telephone service in the Roanoke Valley and Tidewater. But don’t expect Cox, already the primary seller of cable television service in those two areas, to be competing for Roanoke Valley phone customers for at least two years.”
“The proposed new Cave Spring High School has gotten most of the attention in the flap over Roanoke County’s upcoming bond issue referendum, but Robbie Helms just wants a larger computer lab for him and his classmates at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.”
“League newcomer Virginia Tech and defending champion Massachusetts are the baseball preseason picks to capture their divisions in the 1996 Atlantic 10 Championship race, according to a poll of the conference’s head coaches.”
1971 (50 years ago) “Democratic sources reported Sunday Clifton A. Woodrum III, a lawyer, and William T. Watkins, a businessman, are potential candidates for the Democratic nominations for the House of Delegates in Roanoke. Neither has committed himself to party leaders looking for a challenger to House Minority Leader M. Caldwell Butler, informed sources said.”
“Roanoke City Council Monday took action aimed at eliminating phosphates from effluent at the city sewage treatment plant. Phosphates encourage the growth of algae in the Roanoke River below the plant and in Smith Mountain Lake.”
“The Roanoke Valley Youth Hockey association finished its season Sunday here, and the Virginian’s finally broke into the win column. Roanoke’s 1-Under team beat Greensboro 4-2, the first win ever by a Roanoke Valley club against outside competition.”
1921 (100 years ago)“According to the calendar, springtime began several days ago, but ‘Springtime’ will open tonight for the first time in Roanoke. The play will be given at the Academy of Music under the auspices of the Y.W.C.A.”
“The damage to fruit in the Roanoke Valley section will total from $200,000 to $300,000, due to the drop in temperature during the last two days to as low as 25 to 27 degrees, according to an estimate by E.N. Nininger, secretary of the Roanoke Valley Fruit Growers’ Association.”
“Pulaski has lately been very much interested in endeavoring to secure two schools for boys — one proposed to be established by the Diocese of Southwest Virginia of the Protestant Episcopal Church, and the other by Emory & Henry College.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.