Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

“Can a new school ever be equal to a prestigious college 156 years its senior? That was one of the key questions debated Wednesday when the sex-discrimination suit against Virginia Military Institute reached the U.S. Supreme Court, the long-anticipated final legal stop in a six-year battle to keep women out of the public men’s college in Lexington.”

“Facing stiff opposition from anti-gambling groups, the Allen administration on Wednesday backed away from a proposal to bring two lottery games to Virginia next year. State Lottery Director Penelope Kyle told a Senate money committee that she will stop plans to bring Powerball and keno to Virginia unless she receives authorization from the General Assembly.”

“Russian cyclist Viatcheslav Ekimov was in the Far East in December for the Tour de China, when Roanoke came to mind. Speaking with officials from Richmond-based Medalist Sports, Ekimov asked about the Roanoke Valley stage of the Tour DuPont. He told the Medalist people that without the time trial that has been held in the Valley the past two years, he would have had a difficult time winning in 1994.”