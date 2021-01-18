Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Can a new school ever be equal to a prestigious college 156 years its senior? That was one of the key questions debated Wednesday when the sex-discrimination suit against Virginia Military Institute reached the U.S. Supreme Court, the long-anticipated final legal stop in a six-year battle to keep women out of the public men’s college in Lexington.”
“Facing stiff opposition from anti-gambling groups, the Allen administration on Wednesday backed away from a proposal to bring two lottery games to Virginia next year. State Lottery Director Penelope Kyle told a Senate money committee that she will stop plans to bring Powerball and keno to Virginia unless she receives authorization from the General Assembly.”
“Russian cyclist Viatcheslav Ekimov was in the Far East in December for the Tour de China, when Roanoke came to mind. Speaking with officials from Richmond-based Medalist Sports, Ekimov asked about the Roanoke Valley stage of the Tour DuPont. He told the Medalist people that without the time trial that has been held in the Valley the past two years, he would have had a difficult time winning in 1994.”
1971 (50 years ago)“A commission to study Roanoke’s criminal justice system will be appointed by Roanoke City Council. Council took the preliminary step Monday when it instructed City Atty. James Kincanon to draw up a resolution outlining the scope of the study. Mayor Roy L. Webber will appoint the commission after that, its membership ranging from 5 to 15 persons.”
“Roanoke City Council Monday approved a plan for improvements to heavily congested Hershberger Road but one councilman said he wants the State Highway Department to reconsider its decision not to put a traffic light at the road’s intersection with Grandview Avenue, NW. Councilman David Lisk said he ‘would like to see the council very strongly urge’ a reappraisal of the decision not to put a traffic light at Grandview and Hershberger.”
“The Johnstown Jets made their only visit of the season to the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night. The game had enough of everything but Rebel goals as Roanoke Valley battled the fast skating Jets to a 5-5 deadlock.”
1921 (100 years ago)“The Board of Visitors of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute at its meeting in Blacksburg Friday decided to admit women to all the courses of the college beginning with the opening of the next session in September. The vote on this question was unanimous.”
“An inspection and survey of homes in Roanoke county is now being made by J.F. Ward, sanitary demonstrator of the county, under the supervision of E.C. Stoy, U. S. Public Health Service, supervising office for Southwest Virginia, and conditions that have been found in large numbers of the homes ‘clearly show the cause of the high death rate and sick rate from filth borne diseases,’ according to a statement from Mr. Stoy this morning.”
“When the local Y.M.C.A. quint meets the V.P.I. basketball team tomorrow night in the Y.M.C.A. gymnasium for the second game of the season between these teams, the locals will be represented by one of the best teams they have ever gathered and in fact one of the best teams ever representing Roanoke.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager
Karen Belcher.