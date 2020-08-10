Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “Job-termination notices went out Wednesday to 37 workers at General Electric Co.’s Drive Systems plant in Salem, part of a plan announced last month to eliminate 100 jobs there. However, many of those affected by the notices are being offered other jobs at GE, and a company spokesman said that in the end only about a dozen people may leave involuntarily.”
- “By now, it’s old news that Medicare, the fund that has paid hospital services for persons 65 and over for 30 years, is predicted to be bankrupt by 2001. What the public doesn’t know is what Congress intends to do about this, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, said Wednesday.”
- “Frank Beamer smiled, then paused to consider the Virginia Tech football history delivered to him for lunchtime consumption Wednesday. By the end of this year, only two other head coaches in 102 Tech seasons will have coached more games and autumns than Beamer.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The Rev. Charles T. Green, president of the Roanoke chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, announced Sunday the results of a survey taken recently in Roanoke’s black community. Results indicate that 91 per cent of blacks are in favor of integration, three per cent oppose it and one per cent are undecided.”
- “More than a hundred students of 10 Virginia colleges are getting first-hand experience in extension work through a work-study program. The program financed by the United States Office of Education and Virginia Tech’s Extension Division, provides hometown or home county summer employment in the local extension office.”
- “Arman Fletcher sloshed through a steady drizzle at Ole Monterey Sunday to capture the Norfolk & Western Golf Tournament with a 36-hole total of 144. Trailing Fletcher in the championship flight [was] Don Ragland, three strokes back at 147.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “According to the last issue of the Manufacturers Record, Washington & Lee University at Lexington proposes the building of a memorial dining hall to cost $100,000. The hall when completed will accommodate six hundred students and the architectural work will be of Colonial design.”
- “Most interesting of all incidents on circus day and which is free to all who wish to avail themselves of the opportunity, is the arrival and unloading of three special trains bearing the paraphernalia and animals for the majestic Hagenbech-Wallace Circus, which is to exhibit here Tuesday, August 17.”
- “Roanoke police authorities were appealed to yesterday by the War Department to aid in a final ‘push’ to round up all draft evaders and deserters. The War Department is starting its final offensive against those who illegally evaded the draft during the World War and is enlisting every possible agency in the drive.”
