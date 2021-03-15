Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Radford University and the New Century Council on Thursday launched the university’s Business Assistance Center, promising a one-stop shop for small firms and budding entrepreneurs. The center, which has a full- and part-time staff of 10, will be a central point for small- to medium-sized businesses in the New River and Roanoke valleys to gain training, resources and counseling.”
“Some customers of American Electric Power Co. in Roanoke have found an unwelcome surprise in their mailboxes this week. Because of heavy snows during the early January and early February, AEP was forced to estimate some customers’ power usage once or twice in those months, company spokeswoman Victoria Ratcliff said.”
“Despite two starters ailing much more than advertised, Virginia Tech still was Good enough to get it done Thursday in the NCAA Tournament. Playing the game of his life when Tech required it most, senior point guard Shawn Good scored a career-high 25 points to propel the Hokies past Wisconsin-Green Bay 61-48 in the first round of the Midwest Regional.”
1971 (50 years ago)“Roanoke City Council Monday authorized Mayor Roy Webber to name a delegation of four to a committee to study a regional courthouse for the Roanoke Valley. The other three valley governments — Salem, Vinton and Roanoke County — already have authorized delegations.”
“Roanoke County’s supervisors approved an increase Monday in the fee for county license tags for cars and motorcycles minutes before the tags went on sale. The fee for car tags was raised from $3 to $5 and motorcycle tags were hiked from $1.50 to $3.”
“Game No. 4 of the Eastern Hockey League playoffs is scheduled for the Greensboro Coliseum tonight. Officially it’s the Greensboro Generals, leading the series two games to one, against the Roanoke Valley Rebels. But will it be the Lambs vs. the Lions? Greensboro Coach Ron Spong said last week that the Rebs are sometimes like lions at home and lambs on the road when asked a possible reason for Roanoke Valley’s poor record (1-7-0) in Greensboro during regular season play.”
1921 (100 years ago)“The wearing of the Green is quite vogue with many Roanokers today as well as with persons all over the country, for it is Saint Patrick’s Day. Although there are no street parades scheduled for Roanoke, imposing exercises will be held this evening in the Masonic Temple in celebration of the occasion.”
“The People of Roanoke County are not sufficiently aware of the danger confronting them on every hand in the matter of public health, according to J.F. Ward, sanitary officer of the county this morning. On all sides there are tasks for all hands, he further points out, not the least of which is that of the safeguarding of the health status of the community.”
“At a called meeting of the Roanoke Real Estate Board, held in the offices of Spindle and Craig yesterday afternoon, a committee was appointed to draft a resolution to Council and the Roanoke City School board recommending the sale of the property on Commerce Street and the securing of a more suitable and cheaper site for the erection of the proposed new high school.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.