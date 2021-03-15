Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“Roanoke County’s supervisors approved an increase Monday in the fee for county license tags for cars and motorcycles minutes before the tags went on sale. The fee for car tags was raised from $3 to $5 and motorcycle tags were hiked from $1.50 to $3.”

“Game No. 4 of the Eastern Hockey League playoffs is scheduled for the Greensboro Coliseum tonight. Officially it’s the Greensboro Generals, leading the series two games to one, against the Roanoke Valley Rebels. But will it be the Lambs vs. the Lions? Greensboro Coach Ron Spong said last week that the Rebs are sometimes like lions at home and lambs on the road when asked a possible reason for Roanoke Valley’s poor record (1-7-0) in Greensboro during regular season play.”

1921 (100 years ago)“The wearing of the Green is quite vogue with many Roanokers today as well as with persons all over the country, for it is Saint Patrick’s Day. Although there are no street parades scheduled for Roanoke, imposing exercises will be held this evening in the Masonic Temple in celebration of the occasion.”