Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“A pilot who lost power about 10,000 feet in the air crash-landed safely in the middle of the Valley View Mall parking lot Thursday night. It was unclear what caused the single-engine Cessna 172 to malfunction.”
“Residents along Yale Drive in West Roanoke County say they were just trying to send a message to Roanoke County and the Virginia Department of Transportation when they blocked part of their road to keep school buses and garbage trucks from turning around in the dead-end street.”
“The Express heads to Charlotte and Raleigh this weekend needing to accrue two points to lock up fourth place in the East Coast Hockey League’s East Division, a spot that would keep it from having to meet East-leading Richmond in the first round of the Riley Cup playoffs.”
1971 (50 years ago)“The National Railroad Passenger Corp. Monday announced its final selection of 21 Railpax passenger train routes — and none of them will touch Roanoke. One east-west route, between Norfolk-Newport News and Cincinnati, will run through Richmond, Charlottesville and Clifton Forge.”
“A special entertainment feature will be presented this week in connection with the 21st Annual N&W Art Exhibit at Hotel Roanoke. ‘The Port Side Lantern Light Show,’ an extravaganza of visual lighting effects, will be shown twice each day, Monday through Friday, by owners Chris Gregory and Jim Young.”
“The Cave Spring Jets, led by Rick Hall, beat Southwest Recreation 44-30 and won the fourth annual Heights Club Little League Invitational Basketball tournament Sunday at Patrick Henry.”
1921 (100 years ago)“Smiling skies, a withering sun, and an occasional breeze yesterday brought out thousands of Roanokers who attended the Easter church services, and spent their leisure hours enjoying the glorious March balm.”
“Responding to invitations from the City Council to appear, the representatives of a number of local organizations last night in City Hall made it clear that they favor the issuance of nearly a million dollars in school bonds for: the erection of a Senior high school building, roughly estimated to cost $500,000; the erection of a new school building in Norwich and one in South Roanoke; and additional facilities for schools in the Southeast.”
“Tonight will see two rivals of old, Roanoke and Salem High Schools, battling for supremacy on the basketball floor in the Central Y.M.C.A. The contest will incidentally mark the close of the local season.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.