Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

“A pilot who lost power about 10,000 feet in the air crash-landed safely in the middle of the Valley View Mall parking lot Thursday night. It was unclear what caused the single-engine Cessna 172 to malfunction.”

“Residents along Yale Drive in West Roanoke County say they were just trying to send a message to Roanoke County and the Virginia Department of Transportation when they blocked part of their road to keep school buses and garbage trucks from turning around in the dead-end street.”

“The Express heads to Charlotte and Raleigh this weekend needing to accrue two points to lock up fourth place in the East Coast Hockey League’s East Division, a spot that would keep it from having to meet East-leading Richmond in the first round of the Riley Cup playoffs.”

1971 (50 years ago)“The National Railroad Passenger Corp. Monday announced its final selection of 21 Railpax passenger train routes — and none of them will touch Roanoke. One east-west route, between Norfolk-Newport News and Cincinnati, will run through Richmond, Charlottesville and Clifton Forge.”