Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Once-rural Botetourt County is now in cyberspace. Proclaiming ‘Our advantages can be yours,’ the county went on-line Thursday with a home-page on the World Wide Web. The computer page’s purpose, according to County Administrator Jerry Burgess, is to facilitate communication with Botetourt residents and to aid in economic development.”
“Hundreds of landlords, tenants and neighborhood leaders filled 20 giant flip charts and two studious hours Thursday night with ideas about how Roanoke ought to run its first regular inspections of rental housing. Tenants with stories of fires and roaches and darkened parking lots, and landlords with accounts of tenants who smash beer bottles on neighbors’ walls and sneer when owners try to evict them, poured into the Roanoke Civic Center.”
“Virginia Tech’s Philadelphia Story proved to be a short one. As in one and done. Becoming more enigmatic all the time, the Hokies were in and out of their first Atlantic 10 Conference tournament in a flash, losing 77-71 to Rhode Island in Thursday’s quarterfinal round at the Philadelphia Civic Center.”
1971 (50 years ago)
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a public hearing in Roanoke March 29 as part of a study it is making of the water resources needs of the upper Roanoke River basin. The study, directed by Congress, will consider flood protection, water supply, water quality, hydroelectric power, fish and wildlife conservation, recreation and other environmental aspects of the Roanoke River Basin from John H. Kerr Reservoir upstream.”
“Salem City Council took the first step Monday night toward scheduling a referendum on a $1.5-million bond issue to finance improvements to the city’s electrical distribution system. It approved on first reading an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the bonds and providing for a referendum.”
“The Roanoke Valley Rebels hummed Coach Colin Kilburn a pretty tune in the club’s last tune-up before the Eastern Hockey League playoffs. What the coach heard was the swoosh of Rebel skates over the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center ice and the cackling of white ash sticks which the team put together for a record 10-4 performance over the Nashville Dixie Flyers.”
1921 (100 years ago)
“Two road routes from here to Rocky Mount have been surveyed by the State Highway Commission and one of them will be chosen in the near future as the National Highway, according to information received here yesterday, although nothing definite has as yet been announced regarding either of the routes.”
“Local automobile owners and operators have begun to voice bitter complaint with reference to the ‘light’ sections of the traffic ordinances. Many citizens are of the opinion that the section pertaining to vehicular lights is faulty and a movement is now on foot to have the City Commission amend the ordinance.”
“Roanoke Palace Bowlers retained their title as champions of the south by defeating the Royal team of Washington yesterday in Washington on their own alleys. Last year Roanoke won the championship by defeating the same team who at that time held all records for the Atlantic Coast.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.