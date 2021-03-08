Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“Salem City Council took the first step Monday night toward scheduling a referendum on a $1.5-million bond issue to finance improvements to the city’s electrical distribution system. It approved on first reading an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the bonds and providing for a referendum.”

“The Roanoke Valley Rebels hummed Coach Colin Kilburn a pretty tune in the club’s last tune-up before the Eastern Hockey League playoffs. What the coach heard was the swoosh of Rebel skates over the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center ice and the cackling of white ash sticks which the team put together for a record 10-4 performance over the Nashville Dixie Flyers.”

1921 (100 years ago)

“Two road routes from here to Rocky Mount have been surveyed by the State Highway Commission and one of them will be chosen in the near future as the National Highway, according to information received here yesterday, although nothing definite has as yet been announced regarding either of the routes.”

“Local automobile owners and operators have begun to voice bitter complaint with reference to the ‘light’ sections of the traffic ordinances. Many citizens are of the opinion that the section pertaining to vehicular lights is faulty and a movement is now on foot to have the City Commission amend the ordinance.”

“Roanoke Palace Bowlers retained their title as champions of the south by defeating the Royal team of Washington yesterday in Washington on their own alleys. Last year Roanoke won the championship by defeating the same team who at that time held all records for the Atlantic Coast.”

