Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
• “The frame went up, the roof went on, the parking lot was paved. After keeping Roanoke guessing for months, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. finally has announced an opening date for its supercenter near Valley View Mall. The 200,000-square-foot store will open Jan. 24, a Wednesday, said Wal-Mart corporate spokesman Keith Morris.”
• “Virginia’s chief transportation engineer said Wednesday that he agrees with Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors and the majority of Back Creek residents. Barring unforeseen problems, any improvements to U.S. 221 should be made north of the creek. Jack Hodge’s recommendation conflicts with the desire of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s field office in Salem to study corridors both north and south of the creek.”
• “If they’re leaving a trail somewhere, Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley are doing a masterful job of disguising it. Dogged by reports he is Dooley’s No. 1 choice to succeed Ray Goff as Georgia’s head coach, Beamer continued to play hopscotch around the country Wednesday.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Four men hired by the Roanoke Merchants’ Association to investigate violations of the Sunday sales law uncovered 22 violations Sunday as they went from store to store throughout the Valley making purchases of ‘non-essential’ goods. Their investigation led to summonses being issued against clerks at Garland’s Southeast and the People’s Drug Store at Towers Shopping Center.”
• “An early morning fire Sunday caused damage in the thousands of dollars to a building on Franklin Road which houses Woody’s Auto Parts, a J.C. Penney Co., Inc. warehouse and three office spaces. The fire apparently started between the ceiling and the roof of Woody’s Auto Parts shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday but the cause of the blaze has not been determined.”
• “East Carolina’s shuffle offense mixed up Roanoke College’s man-to-man defense and dealt the Maroons an embarrassing 100-68 college basketball loss here Monday night.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Declaring that the granting of the request of teachers in the city public schools that they be paid during the Christmas holidays or be allowed to continue teaching through that period would entail an additional expenditure of $12,000 which is not available, the Roanoke School Board at a meeting last night decided that is unable to grant the teachers’ request, nor does it deem it feasible to continue the school session through the holidays.”
• “With an increasing volume of passenger traffic, Norfolk and Western passenger trains have begun to assume a Christmas-like aspect. Nearly all coaches passing through Roanoke yesterday were crowded with passengers.”
• “The stockholders of the Farmers and Merchants Bank, of Blacksburg, recently chartered with a capital of $50,000, held their first meeting at the public school house Tuesday. The meeting was most enthusiastic and was attended by about eighty farmers, merchants and business men of Blacksburg and Montgomery County.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times
