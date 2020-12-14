Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

• “An early morning fire Sunday caused damage in the thousands of dollars to a building on Franklin Road which houses Woody’s Auto Parts, a J.C. Penney Co., Inc. warehouse and three office spaces. The fire apparently started between the ceiling and the roof of Woody’s Auto Parts shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday but the cause of the blaze has not been determined.”

• “East Carolina’s shuffle offense mixed up Roanoke College’s man-to-man defense and dealt the Maroons an embarrassing 100-68 college basketball loss here Monday night.”

1920 (100 years ago)

• “Declaring that the granting of the request of teachers in the city public schools that they be paid during the Christmas holidays or be allowed to continue teaching through that period would entail an additional expenditure of $12,000 which is not available, the Roanoke School Board at a meeting last night decided that is unable to grant the teachers’ request, nor does it deem it feasible to continue the school session through the holidays.”

• “With an increasing volume of passenger traffic, Norfolk and Western passenger trains have begun to assume a Christmas-like aspect. Nearly all coaches passing through Roanoke yesterday were crowded with passengers.”