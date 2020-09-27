Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
n “The Roanoke branch of the Social Security Administration may not be moving its offices out near Roanoke Regional Airport after all. On Monday federal officials with the General Services Administration in Philadelphia informed Roanoke city officials that the GSA is rebidding a contract for Social Security office space and will allow downtown office building owners to participate.”
n “Valley Rich Dairy of Roanoke will gain new business from a divestiture of school milk distribution routes under a proposed merger of two dairies in Kentucky and Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Justice, in approving the merger, said Wednesday that the divestiture will assure that school milk prices remain competitive in Virginia, West Virginia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.”
n “Eric Rarus and Che Henderson each scored goals in overtime as Radford defeated Liberty 4-2 in a Big South Conference men’s soccer game in Lynchburg on Wednesday.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “Appalachian Power Co. is sponsoring an ecological study of the New River by Virginia Tech in connection with the proposed-but unlicensed-Blue Ridge power project. A team from the Blacksburg school will sample 22 stations along the river between Warrensville, N.C., and Hinton, W. Va., to determine the distribution and abundance of fish food organisms during periods of high and low river flow.”
n “A school board request for $55,000 for a field house at Lucy Addison High School passed Roanoke City Council unanimously and with little discussion Monday. The quick 7-0 vote came after Councilman Noel C. Taylor had made the motion to appropriate the money.”
n “The Old Dominion’s first and only major league franchise — the Virginia Squires — was an artistic, if not financial, success in its debut Sunday night. The Squires, appearing in mid-season form, trampled the Carolina Cougars, 121-91 before a small and disappointing crowd of 1,215 at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “Effort on the part of the City School Board and the local school authorities to make the session of 1920 a highwater mark of educational efficiency is evidenced in a circular letter sent out this morning to all teachers and principals from the office of Supt. D.E. McQuilkin. Education is interpreted in its highest sense of mental, physical and moral training.”
n “That ‘Jay walking’ as well as speeding has had its doom sounded as a habit of the Magic City was evidenced in an announcement given out this morning by E.R. Johnson, president of the Local Council of Boy Scouts, to the effect that on two successive Saturdays, October 9 and 16, that organization would launch an educational campaign against the practice of crossing the street in the middle of the block and other dangerous pedestrian habits.”
n “The 1920 football season will open for Roanoke next Saturday, October 2, when the Belmont A.C. lines up against the strong eleven of the Norfolk and Western A.C.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.