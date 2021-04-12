Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
- “The likely loss of $950,000 in state funding does not mean the death of Roanoke’s College of Health Sciences, the school’s president said Friday. But if the school is forced to close, Virginia would lose a major supplier of health care workers for much of rural Western Virginia, Harry Nickens said.”
- “If you have a technical aptitude or like working with machinery and find a $25,000 to $30,000 starting salary with good fringe benefits attractive, a new program at Virginia Western Community College may be for you. This fall, the Roanoke school will offer a two-year program leading to an associate in applied science degree in railroad operations.”
1971 (50 years ago)
- “A plan for future development of Longwood Park calling for the construction of nature trails, picnic shelter areas and a small amphitheater in the 30-acre park was adopted Monday night by Salem City Council.”
- “Roanoke City Council Monday took under advisement City Manager Julian Hirst’s proposal to open a temporary landfill in the south clear zone at Woodrum Airport to give Hirst and his staff time to talk to residents of the area.”
- “Mike Bast and Everette Hurst each won two events as the Roanoke College track team opened its season with a 71-65 victory over Christopher Newport College of Newport News at Salem Monday.”
1921 (100 years ago)
- “Erection of an addition to the West End Methodist Church, corner of Thirteenth Street and Campbell Avenue, S.W., which, when completed, will cost between $50,000 and $60,000, was begun yesterday morning. It is expected that the work will be completed about December 1.”
- “The Roanoke Bar Association this morning in the Law and Chancery Court adopted a resolution unanimously endorsing Judge Henry C. McDowell, of Lynchburg, as a successor to the late Judge Jeter C. Pritchard, of Asheville, N.C., as a member of the Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.”
- “Randolph-Macon Academy made a trip to Roanoke yesterday and defeated the local High School in Highland Park in a wind which made the day unsuited for baseball by the score of 9 to 5.”
