Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“Roanoke City Council Monday decided to set up a meeting with the city’s delegation to the General Assembly before it convenes Jan. 6. The action came after council received a letter from Del. M. Caldwell Butler asking that council support legislation permitting localities to grant real estate tax exemptions to those over 65 and to levy service charges on tax-exempt property.”

“For the second year in a row, the coaches have put the pressure on Roanoke College in the Maroons’ invitational basketball tournament which begins at 7 o’clock tonight at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. The coaches, in a Times poll, picked the Maroons to win the tournament for the first time. And it was almost unanimous.”

1920 (100 years ago)

“Work on remodeling the house in Elmwood Park for a public library has now been completed with the exception of stuccoing the exterior, and the formal opening will take place in the early spring, according to an announcement made this morning by Mrs. W.W. S. Butler, Jr., chairman of the Board of Directors.”