Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
“Every public school in Virginia would receive $26,300 — and each school division would get an additional $53,000 — to buy computers and other technology in the next year under Gov. George Allen’s budget proposals. Allen’s budget also calls for doubling participation in a program that prepares disadvantaged 4-year-olds for kindergarten.”
“Sometime in the near future, those tall piles of paper reports Roanoke City Council members now shuffle through during public meetings could be history. So may printed agendas and the hastily scribbled notes council members pass around during deliberations. In their place atop desks in council chambers could be faintly glowing laptop computer screens.”
“Renny and Lucky Lynch, owners of Roanoke’s Travel Professionals Inc., had Christmas Day off. But that was it for the holidays. The couple worked Saturday and Sunday, arranging airline charters and Bourbon Street accommodations for 2,1000 people headed to New Orleans to watch Virginia Tech play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.”
1970 (50 years ago)
“Salem City Council adopted on a second reading Monday night an ordinance permitting churches to own up to 12 acres of land within the city. The ordinance passed on first reading two weeks ago, would have permitted churches to own of up to 20 acres.”
“Roanoke City Council Monday decided to set up a meeting with the city’s delegation to the General Assembly before it convenes Jan. 6. The action came after council received a letter from Del. M. Caldwell Butler asking that council support legislation permitting localities to grant real estate tax exemptions to those over 65 and to levy service charges on tax-exempt property.”
“For the second year in a row, the coaches have put the pressure on Roanoke College in the Maroons’ invitational basketball tournament which begins at 7 o’clock tonight at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. The coaches, in a Times poll, picked the Maroons to win the tournament for the first time. And it was almost unanimous.”
1920 (100 years ago)
“Work on remodeling the house in Elmwood Park for a public library has now been completed with the exception of stuccoing the exterior, and the formal opening will take place in the early spring, according to an announcement made this morning by Mrs. W.W. S. Butler, Jr., chairman of the Board of Directors.”
“Although there is no so-called ‘crime wave’ in Roanoke at this time and conditions are reported better than several weeks ago, Chief Rigney this morning in discussing the salient points of a circular issued to the citizens by the Washington police, urged Roanokers to observe carefulness in an effort to prevent crime.”