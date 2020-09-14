Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
n “Companies in the Roanoke and New River valleys and the Alleghany Highlands announced seven new plants or expansions during the first quarter, more than any of the other 17 economic development regions in the state. It shows that the Roanoke region, consisting of nine counties and five cities, will gain 516 positions if the seven growing companies meet hiring projections, state officials said.”
n “Although some parents in Montgomery County have balked at the state’s new student conduct pledge, school officials in Roanoke County and surrounding counties said Wednesday that most parents are signing it. ‘We haven’t had any problem with it. One person called me, but we have had no complaints,’ said Bedford County Superintendent John Kent.”
n “A thrilling conclusion to the VMI-Liberty football game Saturday will not necessarily provide the impetus for a regular series between the programs. Once the Keydets get over the elation of a 29-point fourth-quarter outburst, director of athletics Davis Babb will have to take a hard look at the bottom line.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “This past week the Roanoke County School Board adopted a policy which provides for the expulsion of any student convicted of the possession, use or sale of narcotic drugs. In adopting the policy, the board took pains to make it clear that it was aimed at students who have been convicted of drug abuse in a court of law — not students charged and later acquitted or students suspected to be involved with the use of drugs.”
n “An emergency ‘capitol’ is being prepared in Roanoke’s municipal building, it was learned here Monday. An aide to Gov. Linwood Holton said the facilities would provide an alternate center for the operation of state government in the event of nuclear attack on the Richmond area.”
n “The VMI dressing room was not teeming with excitement and joyousness after the Keydets had conquered Furman 13-0. Jerry Acuff, VMI’s defensive captain, stood in the middle of the room. He did not rant and rave, enraptured by the win. He talked quietly, with the tone of a man who had just done a routine day’s work and returned home to share the evening with the family.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “A spring festival for Roanoke is now under consideration of the Music Committee of the Civics Division of the Association of Commerce, which, if carried out, will give local music lovers two days of the best music that can be obtained.”
n “With the idea of breaking up the ‘speed mania among certain automobiles,’ Chief W.J. Rigney, of the Police Department, this morning announced that he has been given the authority to increase the force at once.”
n “The Roanoke High School season athletic tickets will be placed on sale Monday, and about a score of high school pupils will distribute them about the city.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
