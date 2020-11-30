Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago) “Roanoke is among three Western Virginia communities that now can beef up business investment with enterprise zones. Gov. George Allen on Wednesday approved zones in Northeast Roanoke, the Martinsville area and Pulaski County.”
“When Councilman Beverly Fitzpatrick Jr. resigned in the fall of 1993 to head the New Century Council, Roanoke City Council closed its doors to the public and decided John Edwards would fill the vacancy – then ratified it in a unanimous public vote. With Edwards about to move on to the state Senate, that process began again Monday in an executive session called by Mayor David Bowers. Council unanimously agreed to the private meeting, and members filed away into a rear conference room after their regular meeting. But with a few exceptions, some Roanoke neighborhood leaders say the process of filling the seat should be opened up as much as possible.”
“Virginia running back Tiki Barber was named to the Hitachi/College Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team announced Wednesday. The team is comprised of 24 football players who have cumulative grade-point averages between 3.0 and 4.0, who have completed 50 percent of their degree requirements and who are starters or meaningful reserves.”
1970 (50 years ago)“High school students don’t get much chance in their classes to say what’s on their minds. At Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, however, some students are getting the chance this year to say what’s on their minds — particularly their feelings about race relations and social changes involving minority groups.”
“’VMI for the Times,’ a book describing the development of the Virginia Military Institute over the past decade, has been distributed to alumni and other friends of the institute in connection with Founders Day. The foreword of the black and white brochure notes, ‘VMI has been constantly changing to meet conditions of the times, and the era of the 1960s was one of dramatic improvement and innovation in all areas… In the classroom, on the parade ground, and in the barracks.’”
“With two minutes to play in the Roanoke Valley-Syracuse hockey game Sunday night, August ‘The Big Chief’ George went into a full war dance around the Syracuse goal. George had just popped in his second goal of the game and put a little frosting on the Rebels’ 6-2 victory over the fine skating Blazers.”
1920 (100 years ago)“Minimum strength of fifty enlisted men and four officers has been reached by the Roanoke Machine Gun Company, all enlistment and physical examination papers having been completed and were sent in to the Adjutant General’s office yesterday.”
“Arrangements have been made by the Salem Glass Company, located at Salem, but owned principally by Roanoke capital, for increasing its capital stock from $125,000 to $225,000 and doubling the capacity of its plant.”
“The Belmont Athletic Club has about the classiest football aggregation composed entirely of local lads, that ever donned the moleskin in this city. It deserves a lot of credit for having been so successful while other clubs could not weather the storms.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
