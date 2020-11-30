Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“’VMI for the Times,’ a book describing the development of the Virginia Military Institute over the past decade, has been distributed to alumni and other friends of the institute in connection with Founders Day. The foreword of the black and white brochure notes, ‘VMI has been constantly changing to meet conditions of the times, and the era of the 1960s was one of dramatic improvement and innovation in all areas… In the classroom, on the parade ground, and in the barracks.’”

“With two minutes to play in the Roanoke Valley-Syracuse hockey game Sunday night, August ‘The Big Chief’ George went into a full war dance around the Syracuse goal. George had just popped in his second goal of the game and put a little frosting on the Rebels’ 6-2 victory over the fine skating Blazers.”

1920 (100 years ago)“Minimum strength of fifty enlisted men and four officers has been reached by the Roanoke Machine Gun Company, all enlistment and physical examination papers having been completed and were sent in to the Adjutant General’s office yesterday.”

“Arrangements have been made by the Salem Glass Company, located at Salem, but owned principally by Roanoke capital, for increasing its capital stock from $125,000 to $225,000 and doubling the capacity of its plant.”

“The Belmont Athletic Club has about the classiest football aggregation composed entirely of local lads, that ever donned the moleskin in this city. It deserves a lot of credit for having been so successful while other clubs could not weather the storms.”

Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.