Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
“Midway through the breakfast rush hour, the door in the Vinton McDonald’s was flung open, and a man in a long black overcoat burst through and shouted out to no one in particular, ‘Anybody in here seen a dump truck?’ Richard Cranwell had arrived. There’s no missing it when the House majority leader sweeps into a room. The breakfast crowd, mostly retirees, mostly regulars, swarmed around him to offer congratulations on his re-election victory — over former George Allen campaign worker Trixie Averill, over the $200,000 that made her the best-funded House challenger in the state, even over the dump truck with the ‘Dump Dickie Cranwell’ sign, which Republicans parked at conspicuous locations around his district.”
“A New England manufacturer of industrial lifts and devices said Wednesday it has chosen a site in Salem for a factory devoted mostly to new products. Lee Engineering Co. of Pawtucket, R.I., said the new plant at 1200 Intervale Drive will start production by the end of February. It will lease a 30,000-square-foot building from R. Frazier Inc.”
“The George Washington-Danville Eagles made a crash landing in Roanoke on Wednesday night — and no one walked away from the wreckage. Patrick Henry demolished GW 15-4, 15-7 in the first round of the Northwest Region volleyball tournament at the Patriots’ gym.”
1970 (50 years ago)“An open forum designed to inform Roanoke Valley residents about various aspects of the drug abuse problem will be held Nov. 15 at the Andrew Lewis High School gymnasium in Salem. The program, to be jointly sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Drug Abuse Program coordinating committee and the Salem Jaycees, features state and local officials, as well as drug addicts, speaking on the drug abuse problem.”
“East Vinton Elementary School resembled a traveling carnival over the weekend. The noise, the crowds and acres of parked automobiles gave the 9-year-old school the look of a mid-summer county fair. All that seemed to be missing were tents and a ferris wheel. The East Vinton PTA held its annual Fall Festival Saturday to raise money for the school.”
“The Roanoke Valley Rebels came on strong the final two periods Sunday night for a 6-3 victory over the New Haven Blades at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
1920 (100 years ago)“Commemorating the second anniversary of the signing of the armistice, hundreds of local World War veterans, assisted by civic, fraternal and other organizations, will celebrate Thursday with a great street parade, carnival, dance and football game. The occasion will be the day of days all over the world.”
“Permanent quarters for the Roanoke Post of the American Legion was assured at the regular monthly meeting last evening in the Central Y.M.C.A. following unanimous approval of a report brought in by a committee that has been working on the project. The new home of the Legion will be located over the present quarters of the Western Union Telegraph Company on South Jefferson Street, three rooms formerly occupied by the Odd Fellows having been leased from the National Exchange Bank.”
“Miss Martha Duerson, manager of the Roanoke High School Girls Basket Ball team has announced the schedule for this season, which opens with a game with the Pulaski High School Saturday night in the Young Women’s Christian Association gymnasium.
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
