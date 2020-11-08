Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1970 (50 years ago)“An open forum designed to inform Roanoke Valley residents about various aspects of the drug abuse problem will be held Nov. 15 at the Andrew Lewis High School gymnasium in Salem. The program, to be jointly sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Drug Abuse Program coordinating committee and the Salem Jaycees, features state and local officials, as well as drug addicts, speaking on the drug abuse problem.”

“East Vinton Elementary School resembled a traveling carnival over the weekend. The noise, the crowds and acres of parked automobiles gave the 9-year-old school the look of a mid-summer county fair. All that seemed to be missing were tents and a ferris wheel. The East Vinton PTA held its annual Fall Festival Saturday to raise money for the school.”

“The Roanoke Valley Rebels came on strong the final two periods Sunday night for a 6-3 victory over the New Haven Blades at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”

1920 (100 years ago)“Commemorating the second anniversary of the signing of the armistice, hundreds of local World War veterans, assisted by civic, fraternal and other organizations, will celebrate Thursday with a great street parade, carnival, dance and football game. The occasion will be the day of days all over the world.”