Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

“It’s official. David Wiley, assistant conductor for The Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis and a crowd pleaser when he guest-conducted here last fall, will be the next music director and conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.”

“The Roanoke region’s living costs fell 9 percent below the national average in the final quarter of last year, a new survey shows. Groceries cost about the same here as in other communities whose prices mirror the national average, but the Roanoke region’s housing, utilities, health-care and transportation costs are below par.”

“Tiki Barber from Cave Spring High School will join fellow senior Todd White as the co-captains of Virginia’s football team in the fall.”

1971 (50 years ago)

“The Hollins Branch of the Roanoke County Public Library ‘represents the willingness of the people of Roanoke County to support projects which will benefit the future,’ Roanoke County Supervisor Charles H. Osterhoudt said at the building’s dedication ceremony Sunday.”