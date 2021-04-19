Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“It’s official. David Wiley, assistant conductor for The Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis and a crowd pleaser when he guest-conducted here last fall, will be the next music director and conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.”
“The Roanoke region’s living costs fell 9 percent below the national average in the final quarter of last year, a new survey shows. Groceries cost about the same here as in other communities whose prices mirror the national average, but the Roanoke region’s housing, utilities, health-care and transportation costs are below par.”
“Tiki Barber from Cave Spring High School will join fellow senior Todd White as the co-captains of Virginia’s football team in the fall.”
1971 (50 years ago)
“The Hollins Branch of the Roanoke County Public Library ‘represents the willingness of the people of Roanoke County to support projects which will benefit the future,’ Roanoke County Supervisor Charles H. Osterhoudt said at the building’s dedication ceremony Sunday.”
“Roanoke City Council Monday took under advisement a request that the city operate swimming pools in Eureka, Washington and Hurt parks this summer. The request came from the Rev. Charles T. Green, president of the Roanoke chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.”
“Mike Brooks slapped a ninth-inning single past leaping center fielder Dave Augustine, scoring Joe Bowne from second as Lynchburg ended Salem’s three-game winning streak, 9-8, here Monday night.”
1921 (100 years ago)
“About one hundred members of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club staged a spectacular street parade this afternoon at the conclusion of the weekly meeting and dinner of the club, held in the Masonic Temple.”
“Salem’s new fire alarm, lately installed in the Court House tower, gave the alarm of fire for the first time Tuesday at about 10 a.m.”
“Lynchburg College gave Virginia Tech a run here today, the latter team easily nosing out a 3 to 2 victory. Thomas, who went in for the locals in the fifth held Tech hitless for five innings.”
