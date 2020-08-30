Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “Air travelers in the Roanoke area have a chance to go bargain shopping through Friday. Round-trip flights are available to New York City for $133, Denver for $315, Dallas or Fort Worth for $292 and Atlanta for $163.”
- “A news conference which state Sen. Brandon Bell hoped would portray him as a hard-liner against criminals promoted a minor mudslinging fest between him and his Democratic rival Tuesday as each declared himself tougher on crime. Bell, R-Roanoke County, charged that John Edwards would have voted against abolishing parole when it came up in the General Assembly last year — if he had been in office then.”
- “A group of East Coast Hockey League team owners is preparing to start a professional roller hockey league next summer in six ECHL cities, including Roanoke. The league would have teams in the cities from the ECHL’s Eastern Division: Roanoke; Richmond; Norfolk; Raleigh, N.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Charleston, S.C.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “A temporary restraining order was issued Sunday night limiting the number of pickets at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge W.S. Jordan issued the order preventing members of Local 3-495, Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union from ‘mass picketing.’ ”
- “Architects’ plans for replacing the portions of Radford High School destroyed by fire last spring are expected to be ready Monday. William Cochran, superintendent of Radford City schools, reported that ‘if everything goes according to schedule,’ construction on the new facilities should get under way by late October or early November.”
- “A reserved seat ticket to see the Roanoke Buckskins costs $3.50. Unless you’ve seen the movie and the television goes on the blink and all the pizza-beer joints close down, the Buckskins are not worth it. I cannot, in good conscience, encourage you to plop down $3.50, $2.50 or even 50 cents until the Roanoke professional football team resolves its miserable quarterback situation.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “In exercising the right of suffrage, conferred by the Nineteenth Amendment, it will be necessary for women of Roanoke to take the following steps in order here given. 1. Assessment for poll tax of $1.50 at the office of the commissioner of revenue, R. Robert Hunt, Municipal Building. This must be done by October 1. 2. Payment of the poll tax at the office of the city treasurer, Lawrence S. Davis, Municipal Building. This must be done by October 1.”
- “With six killed and forty-nine injured in sixty-three automobile accidents here since January 1, Roanoke is said to present the largest automobile casualty list of any city around 50,000 population in the State, with a high rank among the cities of its class in the South Atlantic area.”
- “Because of the unwillingness of the university authorities to accept an enrollment which overtaxes the present teaching force of the institution, Washington and Lee had decided to refuse all further applications from new students except in the school of law. This decision was reached at a meeting of the faculty executive committee today and was found necessary to stop the flood of new applications which are coming to the university daily.”
