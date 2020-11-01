Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)

“If you live in Roanoke or Roanoke County, chances are that in the past week you’ve found literature in your mailbox with Roanoke Vice Mayor John Edwards’ name all over it. In big letters. But it’s not coming from the Edwards campaign. Instead, the source is his Republican opponent in the hotly contested race for the state Senate seat representing the city and most of the county, incumbent Brandon Bell.”

“The solution to overcrowding at Cave Spring Junior High and other schools in Southwest Roanoke County might not be as easy as it seems. Cave Spring Junior was built to hold 785 students. This year, it has an enrollment of 935. The school is using eight mobile classrooms to handle the overflow. Hidden Valley Junior High was built to accommodate 1,020 students. It has an enrollment of 824 – nearly 200 below capacity.”

“Few college football players have crossed ranks from the roasted to the toasted any quicker than Virginia Tech’s Myron Newsome. The same guy who was ripped on ESPN after being torched on several crucial pass plays in Tech’s season-opening loss to Boston College now finds himself being saluted nationally. Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News served up the latest toasts to the Hokies’ junior linebacker last week.