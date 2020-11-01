Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
“If you live in Roanoke or Roanoke County, chances are that in the past week you’ve found literature in your mailbox with Roanoke Vice Mayor John Edwards’ name all over it. In big letters. But it’s not coming from the Edwards campaign. Instead, the source is his Republican opponent in the hotly contested race for the state Senate seat representing the city and most of the county, incumbent Brandon Bell.”
“The solution to overcrowding at Cave Spring Junior High and other schools in Southwest Roanoke County might not be as easy as it seems. Cave Spring Junior was built to hold 785 students. This year, it has an enrollment of 935. The school is using eight mobile classrooms to handle the overflow. Hidden Valley Junior High was built to accommodate 1,020 students. It has an enrollment of 824 – nearly 200 below capacity.”
“Few college football players have crossed ranks from the roasted to the toasted any quicker than Virginia Tech’s Myron Newsome. The same guy who was ripped on ESPN after being torched on several crucial pass plays in Tech’s season-opening loss to Boston College now finds himself being saluted nationally. Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News served up the latest toasts to the Hokies’ junior linebacker last week.
1970 (50 years ago)“Saturday night may have been the quietest Halloween Roanoke has ever had, a spokesman for the Roanoke Police Department said Sunday. ‘It’s the quietest that I’ve ever experienced at least,’ he said, adding that the wet weather may have had a lot to do with it. Police received reports of eggs thrown at houses and soaped windows, but the reports were few.”
“The entire roof of Loudon Elementary School burst into flames early Sunday evening and the school was destroyed by fire within an hour. The deserted school has been plagued by fire and vandalism since it was closed by school authorities in September. Arson is strongly suspected in Sunday night’s blaze, firemen said.”
“The Roanoke Buckskins, who are getting more remarkable with each passing weekend, did it again at Victory Stadium Sunday. The Bucks won a sudden death football game for the second week in a row, 27-24 over Orlando before the worst crowd in history — 1,000.”
1920 (100 years ago)“With more than four thousand persons having cast their ballots here this morning, and hundreds more standing in line at five out of the eight precincts shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon, early indications were that between eight and nine thousand votes — the heaviest in the history of Roanoke — would be polled before the closing of the polls at 5:22 o’clock this afternoon.”
“A nation-wide campaign to teach lessons of thrift, husbandry and safe guarding of life and property in school buildings throughout the country to both adults and children is planned by the National School Center Association for the coming winter, according to information received here yesterday. A bill is now being formulated to present to Congress at the next session asking the support of the government in establishing this system in schools.”
“Next Saturday the Roanoke High School football eleven will journey to Charlottesville to play with the High School of that town the next to the last scheduled game of Roanoke’s season. Intense interest is being manifested in this game as the Charlottesville eleven is said to be very good and is a fighting squad.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
