Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Most Roanoke Valley cable television customers are going to pay a little bit more this year. After raising prices twice in 1995, Cox Communications is planning a 6.8 percent price increase in its most popular level of service, beginning March 1.”
“When House Republicans caucused Thursday night to try to break the federal budget impasse, Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Roanoke was in the thick of it. Goodlatte earlier had offered party leaders his own proposal for ending the impasse, and it was ‘very much discussed’ during the two-hour caucus, he said. And he predicted that a key part of it would be included in a proposal Republicans may rally behind today.”
“Virginia Tech’s football program has reached yet another milestone. As a result of its 28-10 whipping of Texas in Sunday night’s 62nd Sugar Bowl, the Hokies (10-2) finished 10th in The Associated Press’ final football poll released Wednesday.”
1971 (50 years ago)“Roanoke County opened its third branch library Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the $275,000 Hollins branch on Peters Creek Road. Besides books, the Hollins branch library will offer North County residents works of arts and phonograph records of classical and modern music that they can check out for use at home.”
“A six-man Roanoke City Council split 3-3 Monday and thereby defeated a proposal to donate $2,500 toward restoration of the Botetourt county Courthouse. Councilman David Lisk made the proposal to help in the restoration of the 125-year-old courthouse that was destroyed by fire in December. He and his two Republican colleagues — Robert Garland and Noel Taylor — voted for it.”
“A great defense, it has often been said, can stop a great offense. Sunday night at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center two great defensive performances quelled two spirited offensive performances as the Roanoke Valley Rebels and the Greensboro Generals battled to a 2-2 tie.”
1921 (100 years ago)“In addition to about seventy cases now on the trial docket scheduled to be tried before the United States District Court which convenes here February 14, there are eighty-four cases to be presented the Federal Grand Jury, it was learned this morning. By the time court convenes it is highly probable that the number of cases to be presented the grand jury will be swelled to a hundred or more.”
“As a part of the plan of the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company to spend $200,000 on the improvement of its plans in Roanoke, the company has begun extending the underground cable system out Campbell Avenue and down Thirteenth Street to the Norwich Bridge, which will cost, it is said, between $45,000 and $50,000.”
“Fast and thorough practice has been given the Roanoke College Basketball squad by Coach Bunting every day this week and tomorrow night five men will be chosen to oppose the fast Roanoke Y.M.C.A. team in the Central Y.M.C.A. gymnasium.”
