Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

• “Roanoke is being downgraded as a Piedmont Airlines maintenance base with the transfer of all but through maintenance and overnight service to Winston-Salem, N.C., after April 1. As a result, Woodrum Airport will go from a Class 1-A to a Class 2 maintenance base.”

• “Do you suffer from insomnia? Toss and turn at night? Well, the perfect cure may be a film of Roanoke Valley’s 4-2 victory over Jacksonville at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night.”

1921 (100 years ago)

• “Though February 21 marks the birthday of Charles L. Cocke, the celebration of Founders Day by Hollins College began this year on Sunday evening when the usual service was replaced by an hour of reminiscence and of music.”

• “Roanoke Public Library, which will be opened to the public sometime in May unless plans of the board of directors miscarry, yesterday received its first consignment of books. The shipment consists of several hundred volumes and is part of an order for five thousand books.”

• “In a game which was replete with thrills throughout and which was closely contested from the first blow of the whistle, Virginia Polytechnic Institute defeated Washington and Lee here tonight 23 to 19.”

