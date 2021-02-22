Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
• “R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., a Chicago-based outfit that calls itself the world’s largest printing company, said Wednesday it will open a $102 million book printing plant in Roanoke County in May 1997. The plant holds the promise of 175 to 750 new jobs and represents a vote of confidence in the people and business climate of the Roanoke Valley and Virginia, Gov. George Allen said.”
• “The wave of university tuition freezes continues, as Radford University on Wednesday followed the advice of the General Assembly and halted tuition increases for all students next year. Neighboring Virginia Tech did the same on Monday.”
• “The outcome of Wednesday’s Roanoke Valley District tournament semifinal game between William Fleming and Pulaski County was a certainty two minutes into the game. What wasn’t certain was how many Colonels would survive the battle intact and be ready for Saturday’s championship title. William Fleming starters Charles Burnette, Brad Dunleavy and James Stokes each spent time on the bench with minor injuries in their team’s 70-47 romp over Pulaski County at the Salem Civic Center.”
1971 (50 years ago)
• “Yes, Virginia, there is a housing problem. About 5 per cent of the housing in Roanoke is substandard according to a health department spokesman. ‘Substandard’ is described as below the minimum housing code requirements.”
• “Roanoke is being downgraded as a Piedmont Airlines maintenance base with the transfer of all but through maintenance and overnight service to Winston-Salem, N.C., after April 1. As a result, Woodrum Airport will go from a Class 1-A to a Class 2 maintenance base.”
• “Do you suffer from insomnia? Toss and turn at night? Well, the perfect cure may be a film of Roanoke Valley’s 4-2 victory over Jacksonville at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night.”
1921 (100 years ago)
• “Though February 21 marks the birthday of Charles L. Cocke, the celebration of Founders Day by Hollins College began this year on Sunday evening when the usual service was replaced by an hour of reminiscence and of music.”
• “Roanoke Public Library, which will be opened to the public sometime in May unless plans of the board of directors miscarry, yesterday received its first consignment of books. The shipment consists of several hundred volumes and is part of an order for five thousand books.”
• “In a game which was replete with thrills throughout and which was closely contested from the first blow of the whistle, Virginia Polytechnic Institute defeated Washington and Lee here tonight 23 to 19.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.