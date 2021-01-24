Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

• “The Class A No. 1218 steam locomotive, built at the Norfolk and Western Railway’s Roanoke shops in June 1943, returned Wednesday. Owned now by Norfolk Southern, the 1218 was used in its steam excursions before the program was discontinued in late 1994.”

• “There’s no more fudging, using the old 703 area code for long distance calls in Western Virginia. Saturday, the new 540 area code becomes compulsory. The 703 code will no longer work.”

• “Floyd County broke open a close game in the third quarter and went on to beat Roanoke Catholic 70-49 on Wednesday night in a non-district game on the Celtics’ floor.”

1971 (50 years ago)

• “‘Whatever you’re doing now, don’t stop,’ Dr. Robert Keeley urged members of the Roanoke Area Drug Abuse Control Council (RADACC) in accepting the presidency of the organization at a meeting in the Roanoke Memorial Rehabilitation Center auditorium Monday. Keep working, he said, not only for the addicted that need help now, but for those who may become addicted without help from RADACC.”