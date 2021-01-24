Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
• “The Class A No. 1218 steam locomotive, built at the Norfolk and Western Railway’s Roanoke shops in June 1943, returned Wednesday. Owned now by Norfolk Southern, the 1218 was used in its steam excursions before the program was discontinued in late 1994.”
• “There’s no more fudging, using the old 703 area code for long distance calls in Western Virginia. Saturday, the new 540 area code becomes compulsory. The 703 code will no longer work.”
• “Floyd County broke open a close game in the third quarter and went on to beat Roanoke Catholic 70-49 on Wednesday night in a non-district game on the Celtics’ floor.”
1971 (50 years ago)
• “‘Whatever you’re doing now, don’t stop,’ Dr. Robert Keeley urged members of the Roanoke Area Drug Abuse Control Council (RADACC) in accepting the presidency of the organization at a meeting in the Roanoke Memorial Rehabilitation Center auditorium Monday. Keep working, he said, not only for the addicted that need help now, but for those who may become addicted without help from RADACC.”
• “Norfolk and Western Railway net income dropped $9 million to $71.2 million in 1970-‘a rotten year for railroads’-John P. Fishwick, N&W president said here Monday. But a major share of the decline was attributed to a pre-tax writeoff of $6.7 million in accounts receivable from bankrupt Penn Central and other railroads.”
• “A spoiled debut, a lot of goals and not much excitement. That pretty much sums up the Roanoke Valley Rebels’ 7-4 victory over the Jersey Devils Sunday night. The loss spoiled Jim ‘Red Eye’ Hay’s debut as coach of the Devils.”
1921 (100 years ago)
• “Roanoke will be the scene of many conventions during the next few months, thereby living up to the name given her last year when the city was called the ‘Convention City’ of the State.”
• “The Y.W.C.A. is taking part in the Nation-wide ‘Y.W.C.A. Invisible Guest Day’ and will turn over the gross cash receipts from the noon meal on February 1, at its cafeteria at 413 Third Street, to the European Relief Council for the starving children of Europe.”
• “The Roanoke High School girls’ basketball team will play the Danville High girls here next Saturday night in the Y.W.C.A. gymnasium. At the same time, the local boys’ quint will be matching arms against Lynchburg High in the Y.M.C.A. gymnasium.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.