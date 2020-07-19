Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “Collegiate Pacific screenprinters in Roanoke will close at the end of the month, eliminating 35 to 40 jobs and shutting one of the last places in the nation where felt collegiate pennants with names like Yale and Notre Dame are made. Also, Collegiate Pacific is the last component in the area of what once was a Roanoke-based company, Littlefield, Adams & Co.”
- “For a guy who’s spending two weeks traversing Virginia in a Winnebago to listen to the people, Gov. George Allen spent a lot of time talking — and handing out checks — Wednesday. In Blacksburg, it was pure, unadulterated, stump-speech politics as the Republican governor explained why he needs Larry Linkous in the House of Delegates and Pat Cupp in the state Senate.”
- “The Carolina League All-Star game ended poorly for the visitors from the Southern Division, but none of the blame may be laid at the feet of the players representing the Salem Avalanche. The quartet of pitcher James Wright, outfielders Edgard Velasquez and Brian Culp, and infielder Chris Sexton all played solid baseball as the Northern Division prevailed 8-3 in front of an overflow throng of 5,690 at City Stadium in the 49th All-Star game Wednesday night.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “A court hearing on Roanoke City’s school desegregation plans has been set for Aug. 14-17 days before school starts. U.S. District Court Judge Ted Dalton said Monday that the 11 a.m. hearing will be held if any opposition to the plans is filed Wednesday, the deadline set by the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals.”
- “The Washington and Lee University Board of Trustees has commended students, faculty and administrators for keeping the university’s ‘integrity as a seat of higher learning’ during nationwide tension over U.S. involvement in Cambodia in May. In a statement published in the university alumni magazine this week, the trustees expressed ‘pride in the fact that Washington and Lee continued its educational program without interruption and without reducing course requirements.’ ”
- “It wasn’t a farce — a farce is something designed to be funny. So, Salem’s 15-12 victory over Raleigh-Durham Sunday wasn’t a farce. It could have been a disaster.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “More than $2,000 a day is spent in Roanoke for ice-cream alone, according to local ice-cream manufacturers who declare that the ‘Magic City’ consumes more ice-cream than any city of its size in the South. During the past year more than 182,500 gallons of ice-cream were sold here at an average retail price of 60 cents per quart, which amounted to $430,000.”
- “Important improvements on Wasena bridge will be commenced just as soon as material can be gotten here to begin work, according to an announcement made yesterday by City Manager Hunter. The entire bridge will be refloored, the work to be like that done on the Virginia Avenue bridge.”
- “Roanoke may secure either the Southern or state handicap next season if efforts now being made by the Roanoke Gun Club prove successful, it was said yesterday morning by a Roanoker prominent in trap shooting circles. The Roanoke Gun Club is a live wire organization and a fast growing one, making the sport of trap shooting a very interesting one in this locality.”
