Looking for a cause: Roanoke and New River valleys asked to take precautions to help birds

As fledgling songbirds mysteriously drop from skies upstate, regional wildlife experts are cautioning Southwest Virginia residents to remove birdbaths and feeders from their yards while experts in several states assess what is causing widespread bird deaths.
People should clean and stow away their birdfeeders and baths to prevent certain songbirds from spreading a mystery affliction, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. There are not yet known cases in the area, said Megan Kirchgessner, wildlife veterinarian at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
“We have multiple states involved: Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky,” Kirchgessner said. “At least three wildlife health labs have received samples from affected birds … and we're waiting on results.”
Across states, affected birds show symptoms including swollen and encrusted eyes, tremors, tilted heads and poor balance, primarily in the youth of songbird species like blue jays and grackles, as well as American robins and starlings.
“Because we're having this ongoing event up in northern and northwestern Virginia, we have advised folks up in that area to pull in their bird feeders and bleach them, and then hold them inside until the event has subsided,” Kirchgessner said. “In case we're dealing with an infectious disease … there's no harm in doing that.”
But it’s unclear at this point whether the cause of the sickness is an infectious disease or something else entirely, she said. Reports of sick and dying birds began to increase in Northern Virginia the weekend of May 23, but symptoms have so far evaded birds in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
“Let's take a break from feeding our birds water and food,” said Sabrina Garvin, SVWC Director. “Let's be proactive, not reactive. We're stewards.”
Garvin said to remove birdfeeders for a few weeks, to keep whatever it is from spreading locally. Birds have plenty of natural food sources to forage from at this time of year.
“We're just trying to keep them from congregating, because we don't know what it is and how it spread,” Garvin said. “We're all clueless.”
In general, mortality events in birds are not rare, Kirchgessner said.
"But there are some unique aspects to this particular one,” she said. “The fact that this event has lasted for so long and involves such a large geographic scope, that really makes it unique.”
The event is also occurring over a highly populated and urban environment in Northern Virginia, which means there are a lot of calls about affected birds, she said. It is also odd that this ailment seems to be impacting only certain species of birds in their fledgling stages.
“Many bird mortality events involve a variety of bird species,” Kirchgessner said. “But this particular one is really focused on this particular age class in these particular species.”
More information regarding the avian ailment is expected to be released Friday by an interjurisdictional team of researchers, Kirchgessner said.
“We don't know what it is yet, but it will at least detail what we have ruled out,” Kirchgessner said of Friday’s forthcoming data. “We simply are not at the point now that we've found the smoking gun or the definitive cause for the event.”
In the meantime, it’s good for people to remain vigilant and on the watch for birds with crusting or swelling of the eyes, and look out for dead birds found in yards, she said.
“If anybody ever sees sick or dead birds in their yard at any time of the year, it's always a good idea, even if it's not a huge event like this, to pull in the bird feeders, bird baths, bleach them and just hold them inside for at least a week,” Kirchgessner said. “You don't want to play a role in accelerating the spread of an infectious disease, if that's the reason why those birds are dying.”
People who do find dead birds can fill out a mortality reporting form on the DWR website, helping officials like Kirchgessner gather data.