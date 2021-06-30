Looking for a cause: Roanoke region asked to take precautions to help birds

But it’s unclear at this point whether the cause of the sickness is an infectious disease or something else entirely, she said. Reports of sick and dying birds began to increase in Northern Virginia the weekend of May 23, but symptoms have so far evaded birds in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

“Let’s take a break from feeding our birds water and food,” said Sabrina Garvin, SVWC Director. “Let’s be proactive, not reactive. We’re stewards.”

Garvin said to remove birdfeeders for a few weeks, to keep whatever it is from spreading locally. Birds have plenty of natural food sources to forage from at this time of year.

“We’re just trying to keep them from congregating, because we don’t know what it is and how it spread,” Garvin said. “We’re all clueless.”

In general, mortality events in birds are not rare, Kirchgessner said.

“But there are some unique aspects to this particular one,” she said. “The fact that this event has lasted for so long and involves such a large geographic scope, that really makes it unique.”