Loos news: Coronavirus relief funds helping Christiansburg parks

Federal coronavirus relief has brought more than tax refunds and paycheck protection loans to Christiansburg.
It’s also bringing an end to port-a-potties in some town parks.
“Ever since the pandemic has happened, our parks have just been so busy – our parks and our trails,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperly said. “People are just starved for those types of opportunities.”
But none of the town’s parks have restrooms, relying instead on portable toilets that don’t provide facilities for handwashing.
To reduce virus transmission, public health experts recommend frequent and thorough handwashing. And while hand sanitizer is considered a good alternative, soap and water are the most effective option.
Since residents were flocking to trails and parks, Epperly said it made sense to provide not just hand sanitizing stations – which were installed in town parks early in the pandemic – but also running water.
Restrooms with flush toilets and sinks in parks have been on the town wish list for a long time, Epperly said. But there was no money in the budget for them – until Congress passed the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act last year.
The funds can be used for a dizzying array of pandemic-related expenses and projects, including restrooms in town parks.
Two parks – Depot Park on Depot Street and Circle Park on Ellett Street – were selected for the $85,000 project. Prefabricated restrooms have been installed in the parks, but water and sewer hookups are under construction, Epperly said.
Depending on weather, the new amenities could be operational by early spring, he said.
CARES Act funding is helping parks and rec in other ways, too, Epperly said. The monies allowed the town to purchase ultraviolet light cleaning machines for restrooms in recreation buildings. UV light is effective at killing pathogens on surfaces, and can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gymnasiums have also been outfitted with video streaming equipment to allow families to attend their child’s sporting events virtually. Currently, in-person spectator numbers are limited at Harkrader Sports Complex and the town’s recreation center, Epperly said.
“Everybody’s going through such a tough time with this, and missing your child’s activities can be difficult,” Epperly said. Streaming the games virtually can help families stay better connected.