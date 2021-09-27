 Skip to main content
Low magnitude earthquake reported in Montgomery County
USGS

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, with information from the United States Geological Service, reported that there was an earthquake reported near Lafayette in Montgomery County between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The weather service, on its website, reports getting a lot of reports and a few phone calls about shaking in the Salem, Virginia area this morning.

The view of the Geosciences at Virginia Tech Seismograph showed a brief window of shaking, according to the weather service information. The magnitude was 2.6, reported at 9:37 a.m., according to the weather service, using USGS information.

If you felt the shaking this morning you can report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tellus.

