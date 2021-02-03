Lynchburg senator's bill advances to limit any health department outreach to teens on health matters

RICHMOND — Flyers started showing up at homes last summer that bothered Republican lawmakers.

The flyer depicted cartoons of teenagers using their phones. Text included, “Get answers about relationships, contraception, sex, pregnancy, STIs, sexuality + more!” It listed a number and encouraged teenagers to use the anonymous textline.

The Virginia Department of Health launched the BrdsNBz program in October 2019, but the postcards didn’t hit mailboxes until a year later. The purpose of the program is to provide an option for teens who were uncomfortable asking sexual health questions to their friends or family.

The Senate narrowly passed a bill from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, to prohibit the health department or anyone contracted by the health department to initiate discussion with minors on health-related matters without the consent of the parent. The bill, which passed 20-19 on Wednesday, will go to the House of Delegates for its consideration.

“This is a parents’ rights bill,” Peake said.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said when the postcards hit homes across his district — addressed to the teenagers — parents called him upset.