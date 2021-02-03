Lynchburg senator's bill advances to limit health department outreach to teens on certain matters

RICHMOND — Flyers started showing up at homes last summer that bothered Republican lawmakers.
The flyer depicted cartoons of teenagers using their phones. Text included, “Get answers about relationships, contraception, sex, pregnancy, STIs, sexuality + more!” It listed a number and encouraged teenagers to use the anonymous textline.
The Virginia Department of Health launched the BrdsNBz program in October 2019, but the postcards didn’t hit mailboxes until a year later. The purpose of the program is to provide an option for teens who were uncomfortable asking sexual health questions to their friends or family.
The Senate narrowly passed a bill from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, to prohibit the health department or anyone contracted by the health department to initiate discussion with minors on certain health-related matters without the consent of the parent. The bill, which passed 20-19 on Wednesday, will go to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
“This is a parents’ rights bill,” Peake said.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said when the postcards hit homes across his district — addressed to the teenagers — parents called him upset.
“It was egregious decision-making to put that BrdsNBz site out there,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a obstetrician-gynecologist. She said her understanding is that a bot communicated with the teens, and she said they should talk to a health professional, such a school nurse.
The BrdsNBz has since ended. Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, said the health department concluded it was not cost-effective and was hardly used.
Peake said his legislation would add guardrails for any similar programs in the future.
Concealed carry permit hiccup
Last year, the legislature banned the ability of people to complete online training in order to obtain a concealed carry permit. In-person training is now required.
Some Virginians did the online training before Dec. 31 — the last day they could do that — but failed to take their certificate to the court clerk to get their concealed carry permit before courthouses closed across Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, filed a bill to allow the certificates for online courses completed before the end of the year to be eligible for concealed carry permits. His bill passed the House on a vote of 81-17, and it’ll go to the Senate.
Some legislators were concerned some people would try to skirt the law. Steve Landes, a former state delegate and current Augusta County circuit court clerk, said his office has maintained a list of people who have reached out.