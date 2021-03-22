Maiden Lane fire displaces 2 adults

Two people were displaced following a fire Sunday evening at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane.
Roanoke Fire-EMS said they found heavy smoke in the building when they arrived about 7:05 p.m. The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, the department reported.
Everyone inside the building escaped safely, and only one unit was affected. The two adults who are displaced were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today