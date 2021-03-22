 Skip to main content
Maiden Lane fire displaces 2 adults
Maiden Lane fire displaces 2 adults

maidenlanefire

Two people were displaced when a fire broke out Sunday evening in an apartment in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane. All were evacuated safely.

 Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS

Two people were displaced following a fire Sunday evening at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they found heavy smoke in the building when they arrived about 7:05 p.m. The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, the department reported.

Everyone inside the building escaped safely, and only one unit was affected. The two adults who are displaced were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

 

