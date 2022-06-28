Maintenance work to begin in Western Virginia national forests

The U.S. Forest Service will soon begin work on $575,000 worth of backlogged maintenance projects in Western Virginia.

Replacing a road bridge that leads to the Roaring Run Recreation Area in Botetourt County and making improvements to the Virginia Creeper Trail in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area are covered by the funding, which is part of the Great American Outdoors Act passed in 2020 by Congress.

The work will be done in the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Other upcoming projects in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are repairs to the dam and recreation area at Sherando Lake in Augusta County and replacing the Comers Creek bridge on the Appalachian Trail in Smyth County.

“Great American Outdoors Act funding helps the forest address aging infrastructure visitors have really noticed in recent years,” Forest Supervisor Joby Timm said in a recent announcement.

“This fiscal support will help us offer opportunities for exploring the outdoors, including many beautiful trails, campgrounds, and recreation areas.”

Nationally, the Great American Outdoors Act will use revenues from energy development to provide up to $1.9 billion annually over the next five years for long-delayed maintenance in the country's national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreation areas.

The law will also collect royalties from offshore oil and natural gas to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund's investment in conservation and recreation opportunities.

