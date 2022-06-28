 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group
top story

Maintenance work to begin in Western Virginia national forests

  • 0

The U.S. Forest Service will soon begin work on $575,000 worth of backlogged maintenance projects in Western Virginia.

Replacing a road bridge that leads to the Roaring Run Recreation Area in Botetourt County and making improvements to the Virginia Creeper Trail in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area are covered by the funding, which is part of the Great American Outdoors Act passed in 2020 by Congress.

The work will be done in the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Other upcoming projects in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are repairs to the dam and recreation area at Sherando Lake in Augusta County and replacing the Comers Creek bridge on the Appalachian Trail in Smyth County.

“Great American Outdoors Act funding helps the forest address aging infrastructure visitors have really noticed in recent years,” Forest Supervisor Joby Timm said in a recent announcement.

“This fiscal support will help us offer opportunities for exploring the outdoors, including many beautiful trails, campgrounds, and recreation areas.”

People are also reading…

Nationally, the Great American Outdoors Act will use revenues from energy development to provide up to $1.9 billion annually over the next five years for long-delayed maintenance in the country's national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreation areas.

The law will also collect royalties from offshore oil and natural gas to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund's investment in conservation and recreation opportunities.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine plane has just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in a rural area of western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane then nosedived and crashed.

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

Companies in Maryland and Florida are purportedly trying to pay Genevieve Gwynne with three $1,800 checks drawn on banks in New York and Arkansas. Those banks are real, but the companies say the checks are phony. Gwynn doesn't understand why they would be sending her money at all. She suspects it's a scam.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert