 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Major travel and truck stop proposed on I-81 in Ironto

  • 0

Montgomery County has received a proposal for construction of a truck stop and travel center beside Interstate 81 in Ironto, which if built would slightly ease a severe shortage of truck parking along the heavily traveled ground shipping corridor.

Love’s Travel Stops Inc. of Oklahoma has applied to rezone nearly 33 acres of vacant land from agricultural to general business. Separately, the application seeks one special use permit for a travel center and one for three signs.

The site is a large open field at North Fork and Pedlar roads, south of the interstate's exit 128. Joe’s Kwik Mark, also a truck stop, is on the north side of the Ironto interchange.

The 39-page application is co-signed by Lisa Pendleton. She and Tina Wells own the land and, according to the application, reside in Boones Mill. Neither immediately responded to a voice mail message seeking comment.

People are also reading…

The Montgomery County Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the proposal Feb. 15, with supervisors scheduled to review it March 13.

One of the facility's proposed signs would stand 190 feet high, while the maximum allowed height without an exception is 40 feet. But the official review will be comprehensive and consider matters other than signs.

Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association, welcomed the proposal, which would add 79 truck parking spaces. “There’s no doubt that we got a critical shortage of truck parking spaces all across the country,” including along I-81, he said. “Any additional spaces is certainly helpful in addressing this issue.”

Truck drivers are responsible to deliver goods on time and comply with mandated rest periods, a process made difficult by the parking shortage, Bennett said.

He finds it "difficult" to bear, knowing that public opposition has defeated proposals for truck stops in other locations when consumers count on finding goods carried by truck at the store or on the doorstep when they want them.

Truck parking is available off I-81 in the Shenandoah Valley at White's Travel Center in Raphine, which calls itself the East Coast's largest travel center and has more than 700 truck parking spaces. The supply grows thin to the south.

A truck stop with 129 parking spaces razed off Interstate 81's exit 150 interchange with U.S. 220 and U.S. 11 at  Daleville in 2014. No major new facilities have been built in this region. 

Love's is a major player in the travel center business, with 600 locations in 42 states, according to its website. The company says its centers provide "professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings, and more."

Drawings for the Ironto location show a store, restaurant, dog park, tire shop and truck wash. If built as proposed, there will be 11 RV parking spaces in addition to the truck parking, along with about 80 regular parking places.

The application is available free on the planning commission website montva.com/departments/planning-gis-intro/planning-commission under an entry dated Monday.

Scroll, click and boom before you know it your product is there. But how does Amazon deliver your packages so quickly? Professor Tinglong Dai teaches operations management at Johns Hopkins University and says a detailed logistics system helps ensure your last-minute birthday gift gets there on time.    "So the way you achieve that is really to centralize the logistics and supply chain network," Dai said. The key to this operation? "To put it really simply, they really rely on a large network of fulfillment centers, where employees can pick and pack the product into boxes," Dai said. Amazon has more than 175 massive warehouses where they store products. Next an employee loads it on a truck and a driver takes it to an Amazon air site. It boards a plane and readies for take off. When it reaches its destination, it goes to a sorting center. At the sorting center, packages are divided by zip code then sent to a delivery station or a partner like the U.S. Post Office. At a delivery station, the packages are sorted again by specific delivery routes then go into a delivery vehicle. Finally, an Amazon delivery person drops the package on your doorstep. Thats a lot of steps but Amazons fulfillment-center model allows it to execute deliveries quickly. Its also invested heavily in its own transportation network which boasts over 40,000 semi trucks, 30,000 delivery vans and more than 70 planes. And now it has an air hub in Kentucky, that founder Jeff Bezos broke ground on in 2019.  Former Amazon executive Dave Clark told CNBC customers are now getting used to this rapid delivery.  "Customers have come to expect consistent fast delivery of anything on Earth from Amazon, and our job is to make that happen," Clark said.Its set off a delivery speed war among retail giants with Walmart and Target now also offering same-day delivery.  According to a recent study, 60% of global consumers expect to get their product within two days, the next day or that very same day. When retailers like Amazon deliver on their fast-delivery promise its good news for consumers. But it can compromise workplace safety. Workers have accused the retail giant of poor working conditions in its effort to speed up delivery times. Amazon says it prioritizes worker safety and has taken steps to invest in a safer workplace. Its also aiming to automate more delivery including: rolling out drone deliveries in some markets. That means consumers may eventually seek same-hour delivery. SEE MORE: Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescriptions for Prime members
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In frontline hospital in Ukraine, Western tanks can’t come soon enough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert