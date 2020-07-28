Make-A-Wish continues to bring kids hope during the pandemic

An “unforeseen benefit” of the playground, Alvey said, is the bond it has created between Abby and her sister, Claire, 9. Because the playground is right in their backyard, it’s convenient for them to spend a lot of time there together without worrying about health risks that come with public playgrounds.

“Normally [Claire] just sees Abby disappearing, going for doctor’s treatments all the time,” Alvey said. “But the two of them are out there spending time, being creative and using their imaginations and strengthening their bond.”

While Abby was able to get her wish granted in the midst of the pandemic, there are still 30 children in Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia’s coverage area who are waiting for wishes, and 287 in the state. All they need is the money to have their wishes granted, usually about $10,000.

This is where Beck comes back in, with the rest of the W.I.S.H. Circle honorees. W.I.S.H stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope and is an affiliate group of the organization made up of women, honored for their efforts in the community and their passion for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Each honoree is asked to raise enough money to cover one wish.