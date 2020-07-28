Make-A-Wish continues to bring kids hope during the pandemic

When Evers Beck was 10 years old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and qualified for a wish through Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.
Two years later, in 2017, he took a break from his chemotherapy treatments and boarded a plane to Japan.
“I didn’t really know much about Make-A-Wish other than what you’d see on the news,” said his mother, Joey Beck of Roanoke. “So I was like, my son’s not dying, we’re not applying.”
But eventually the Beck family was persuaded. Beck said her son loves Pokémon, sushi and anime, so Japan was the perfect trip.
Evers is 15 now, and although the tumor is still there and is being monitored, he has been off of treatment for three years.
“He had a huge boost and it was a nice break for us, for the whole family,” his mother said.
But his wish trip wouldn’t be possible today.
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has paused travel wishes, and anything else that involves a social gathering due to COVID-19 health concerns. The nonprofit organization, which serves critically ill children throughout the state except for counties and cities surrounding Washington, normally sees that about 80% of its wishes involve travel every year, said CEO Sheri Lambert.
Right now, none of those are being granted. Lambert said that families planning to go on trips have been asked to reimagine their wishes.
“We’re still granting wishes,” Lambert said, “as long as it’s done safely and wish social distancing.”
This means a lot of wishes are “more unique” and are often gift-based this year, Lambert said. She recalled some recent wishes: a puppy, gaming computers and even a home recording studio. Some teenagers heading off to college were able to get school computers and supplies through their wishes.
“The vast majority of kids and families are certainly understanding,” Lambert said. “Some are even relieved.”
The organization was monitoring COVID-19 as early as January because some wishes involve international travel and many wish kids are higher risk. Lambert said it is following CDC, WHO and State Department guidelines to grant wishes.
She said travel wishes will resume at some point, but she doesn’t know when that will be.
The new protocols suited some families just fine.
Abby Alvey, a Richmond 5-year-old, was recently granted her pandemic-appropriate wish. She lives with Neimann-Pick disease, an extremely rare genetic medical condition that usually begins in early childhood.
Garland Alvey, her father, described the disease as similar to Alzheimer’s, but in a pediatric population, with memory and energy issues. He said Abby's first few weeks of life were totally normal, with no sign of the disease.
But now Abby flies to Chicago every two weeks to receive an injection into her spine to try to slow down the disease’s progression. She has even been able to do this during the pandemic, since most planes are empty.
Most cases of Neimann-Pick involve severe complications before the age of 15, Alvey said, which can become life-threatening by the second or third decade of life.
“Even with this medication, we don’t know at any time when she’ll get worse. … These could be the best years of her life,” Alvey said. “My first thought … what can we do to brighten her life a little bit? And of course, everyone thinks of Make-A-Wish.”
The Alvey family received a backyard playground, Abby’s original wish, which happened to align perfectly with pandemic guidelines. Her father said this was an even better option than a trip.
“We would really love that, but at the same time I can’t imagine her enjoying it as much as a regular child,” Alvey said. “And with the memory issues, we have it in our memory, but is she always going to be able to recall that?”
But the playground is now a permanent part of her life.
“It was super safe for her because she’s also like a lot of Make-A-Wish kids, she’s higher risk,” her dad said. “She has a much higher risk of mortality from respiratory illnesses.”
An “unforeseen benefit” of the playground, Alvey said, is the bond it has created between Abby and her sister, Claire, 9. Because the playground is right in their backyard, it’s convenient for them to spend a lot of time there together without worrying about health risks that come with public playgrounds.
“Normally [Claire] just sees Abby disappearing, going for doctor’s treatments all the time,” Alvey said. “But the two of them are out there spending time, being creative and using their imaginations and strengthening their bond.”
While Abby was able to get her wish granted in the midst of the pandemic, there are still 30 children in Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia’s coverage area who are waiting for wishes, and 287 in the state. All they need is the money to have their wishes granted, usually about $10,000.
This is where Beck comes back in, with the rest of the W.I.S.H. Circle honorees. W.I.S.H stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope and is an affiliate group of the organization made up of women, honored for their efforts in the community and their passion for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Each honoree is asked to raise enough money to cover one wish.
Beck, who became an honoree because of her previous experience with Make-A-Wish, raised more than $12,000 during her recent personal campaign. As the honoree who raised the most money, she was crowned "fairy godmother" at a recent virtual luncheon. Evers was the Wish Ambassador and shared his experience with Make-A-Wish. He said his family got to visit Mount Fuji, take sushi-making classes and travel on the world's fastest high-speed train.
"Taking my Make-A-Wish trip helped me and my family have a break from all my chemo treatments, MRIs and bloodwork. It was a life-changing trip and I will never forget it," Evers said during the virtual meeting. "Thank you for raising money so we can grant more wishes for kids like me."
Beck said she wanted to continue her involvement with the organization because of her family's tie to it.
“I’ve seen how it helps children and I wanted to give back and do our part,” she said. “There are children waiting for their wishes and some of them may not make it to have their wish and it all boils down to money.”
This was the second year the W.I.S.H. Circle has existed in the Blue Ridge area, and the six honorees have raised more than $53,000 total.
The money was raised primarily by donations this year, whereas last year saw fundraising at restaurants and sporting events. Beck said she had been skeptical about raising money during the pandemic.
“I was the first one to be like, are you sure this is the best time to be doing this?” she said. “I can’t really be asking people for money because we’re trying to fight for our lives.”
But she said she was pleasantly surprised with how well the fundraising went and with the amount of money that was raised, with lots of small donations adding up.
“COVID is not stopping kids from being diagnosed with cancer,” she said, adding that this is a crucial time to spread hope.
Lambert agreed, emphasizing the mission of Make-A-Wish and the power it can have for children and their families.
“Hope is a dose of medicine that they need to help them get through these very difficult medical conditions,” Lambert said. “That’s really why we’ve had to transition so rapidly to make sure we’re still bringing that hope to these kids.”
