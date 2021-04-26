Making way for The Highlander

Demolition is under way to clear a site for The Highlander, a planned upscale hotel to be constructed off Radford University’s main campus.

The project is a joint effort between the university and its foundation. It will be located at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Calhoun Street, where four existing structures are currently being razed.

Demolition is scheduled to be completed by the end of May and construction will immediately follow, according to university news release.

A formal groundbreaking for the hotel is planned for June 15.

“The Highlander is a game changer for Radford University, the City of Radford, the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley,” said university President Brian Hemphill in the release. “With completion in late 2022, The Highlander will serve as a sought-after destination for out-of-town guests, as well as a unique experience for local residents seeking casual or formal dining options at a one-of-a-kind event venue.”

The Highlander, estimated at 125 rooms, will be designed to reflect the local region and its rich history, as well as Radford University’s tradition of hard work. It will have a rooftop steakhouse and bar that will overlook campus with a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.