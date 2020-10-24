 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in crash that injured two police officers
0 comments

Man arrested in crash that injured two police officers

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke Police said a man has been arrested in relation to a Friday night incident in which an SUV struck a parked police car.

Anthony Jerome Buckner, 51, of Roanoke was charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash that occurred Friday around 7:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Officers were investigating a prior crash in the area when the SUV hit an unoccupied, parked police car. But that vehicle was pushed forward, hitting another police car that had one officer inside it and another standing outside nearby, according to authorities.

Police said Saturday night that both officers had been released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after receiving medical treatment.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Autumn is shaping up nicely around Southwest Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert