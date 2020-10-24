Man arrested in crash that injured two police officers

Roanoke Police said a man has been arrested in relation to a Friday night incident in which an SUV struck a parked police car.

Anthony Jerome Buckner, 51, of Roanoke was charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash that occurred Friday around 7:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Officers were investigating a prior crash in the area when the SUV hit an unoccupied, parked police car. But that vehicle was pushed forward, hitting another police car that had one officer inside it and another standing outside nearby, according to authorities.

Police said Saturday night that both officers had been released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after receiving medical treatment.

