Man arrested in wounding of motorcyclist in Prices Fork area of Montgomery County

A New Castle man has been arrested after a motorcyclist was wounded by a gunshot Friday in Montgomery County.

Joseph E. Lambert Sr., 64, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and using a firearm to commit a felony, a news release issued Saturday night by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was shot has not been identified in the sheriff’s office’s descriptions of the incident and few details, such as what prompted the shooting, have been released.

The motorcyclist was treated at a hospital and released Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist called the sheriff’s office at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to say he had been shot, the sheriff’s office said. He was riding along Prices Fork Road in the Prices Fork community.

The Montgomery County statement said Lambert’s capture came from a joint effort with the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Blacksburg and Christiansburg police departments, sheriff’s offices in Bedford and Craig counties, the Virginia Department of Corrections, and the Virginia State Police.

