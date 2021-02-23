Man awaiting trial in Franklin County murder case died of COVID complications, authorities say

An 84-year-old Moneta man who was charged in a homicide case died of COVID-19 complications, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Donald Taylor’s death on Feb. 8 was announced by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but county authorities said they couldn’t comment on the cause or other details. The medical examiner’s office conducted an exam and recorded the cause of death.

Taylor, who was taken into custody Dec. 17, was being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. He was sent to the hospital after falling ill and was later placed on a medical furlough, according to jail officials and court records.

His case appears to be the first confirmed COVID-related death of a recent inmate in the Roanoke Valley.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in many of the region’s jails at some point over the past 11 months.

Cases have been largely described as mild, and no fatalities had been reported until now. The state prison system has reported 55 deaths among its inmates and five among its staff since the onset of the virus.

The state numbers include six inmate deaths at facilities in far Southwest Virginia, according to a Department of Corrections dashboard.