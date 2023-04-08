A man who was changing a flat tire on his car along Interstate 81 in Wythe County was struck and killed Friday by another car.

John M. Sampson, 31, had pulled his Mini Cooper over on the right shoulder near the intersection of I-81 northbound and Interstate 77 about 3 p.m. when the crash happened, according to state police.

As a second car approached from I-77 and began to merge onto I-81, its driver lost control. The Chrysler 200 spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road and struck Sampson and his Mini Cooper.

Sampson, of Princeton, West Virginia, was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he died later Friday.

The driver of the Chrysler, Jennifer H. Chambers, 51, also of Princeton, was not injured. She was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle, state police said in a news release Saturday.

An investigation of the incident is continuing.