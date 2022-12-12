 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with threatening to "blow up Roanoke" ruled unfit for trial

A man charged with threatening to kill a bank manager at the Poff Federal Building and to "blow up Roanoke" has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Brandon Stirling Hayward of Gainesville was arrested in August after he placed a call to the InFirst Federal Credit Union to raise concerns about a recurring charge on his account.

He told a branch manager that he would get her raped and killed and that “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” adding, “I don’t give a [expletive],” federal authorities have said.

A psychiatric evaluation ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou determined that the 33-year-old "is incompetent to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings in this court and is unable to assist properly in his defense," court records state.

After holding a hearing Thursday, Ballou found a need for additional treatment and evaluation.

Ballou ordered that Hayward be held at a secure psychiatric facility for no longer than four months so doctors can assess the probability of him being restored to competency. If he is deemed fit to go forward, the next step would likely be to determine his state of mind at the time of the offense.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

