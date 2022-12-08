Man charged with threatening to kill President Biden appears in Roanoke's federal court

Federal authorities in Roanoke have charged a man with threatening to kill the president of the United States.

Kevin C. Butler was arrested Thursday and appeared before a magistrate judge late in the afternoon, according to court records.

Butler, whose age and address were not immediately available, was interviewed at the Catawba Hospital last Saturday and admitted to threatening to kill President Joe Biden, an agent for the U.S. Secret Service wrote in an affidavit.

Officials first became aware of the case on Dec. 1, when Butler called a state probation officer in Virginia Beach and left a voicemail stating: “I’m going to DC one way or another and I’m going to do it,” the affidavit stated.

It was not clear if Butler was a patient at Catawba, a state psychiatric hospital in Roanoke County, when the threats were made.

“Butler stated that he is an anarchist and believes he must kill President Biden because of the evil that has been done by the military and actions taken by former President Obama when Biden was Vice President,” Secret Service agent Jeffrey Norman wrote.

During the interview, Butler made multiple references to recent and past mass shootings, the affidavit states.

Butler said he was going to obtain a firearm from a friend and travel to Washington, where he planned to jump the fence to the White House and kill members of the Secret Service in order to get to Biden, Norman wrote.

The affidavit states that Butler is “organized, intelligent, and focused on killing the President of the United States.”

Efforts to reach the U.S. atorney's office and the federal public defender's office, which was appointed to represent Butler, were unsuccessful late Thursday.