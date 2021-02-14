Man dies after boating accident at Smith Mountain Lake

A Henry County man has died after a boating accident at Smith Mountain Lake.

Richard Donald Haynes, 35, of Axton, was pronounced dead after falling into the water Friday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said in a statement Sunday.

Haynes and another man launched a boat from the Penhook ramp at the lake Friday to go fishing.

Haynes fell into the water 25 feet from the ramp and was not able to climb back on as the boat drifted into the cove, the department said.

Onlookers jumped into the water and threw Haynes a lifejacket tied to a rope when they saw him struggling to swim back to shore.

At the dock, medics began CPR on Haynes but were unsuccessful.

“We want to thank the kind citizens who were at the Penhook boat ramp that day for trying to save Mr. Haynes’ life and want to send our condolences out to his family and friends,” the department said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Glade Hill Volunteer Rescue Squad and Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company assisted in the attempted rescue.

