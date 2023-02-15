A Bedford County man died Tuesday in a crash involving two motorcycles on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service reported.

Sampson Crawford Boone, 67, died at the scene of the collision near the parkway's milepost 90, close to the Upper Goose Creek Valley Overlook and south of the Peaks of Otter, a press release said.

The parkway's communications center received a report about the crash at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers and area first responders found Boone dead on the scene.

Boone had been riding his motorcycle northbound in a curve "when it appears he and his motorcycle went down and traveled into the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming motorcycle," the news release stated.

The driver of the other motorcycle "attempted to avoid hitting Boone but was unsuccessful," the Park Service said. That driver "suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

The crash remains under investigation.