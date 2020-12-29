 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in Smyth County crash
0 comments

Man dies in Smyth County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Cedar Bluff man died Monday night after his car ran off a road in Smyth County and struck a church, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. Monday on Matson Drive, less than a mile north of Williams Road, state police said in an announcement Tuesday morning.

Chancy L. Sutherland, 42, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which ran off the left side of the road and struck the church, state police said. The vehicle came to a stop inside the structure, the agency said.

Sutherland, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, state police said.

No was inside the church at time, state police said. The agency didn’t immediately provide the name of the church.

The crash remains under investigation, the agency said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert