Man dies in Smyth County crash

A Cedar Bluff man died Monday night after his car ran off a road in Smyth County and struck a church, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. Monday on Matson Drive, less than a mile north of Williams Road, state police said in an announcement Tuesday morning.

Chancy L. Sutherland, 42, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which ran off the left side of the road and struck the church, state police said. The vehicle came to a stop inside the structure, the agency said.

Sutherland, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, state police said.

No was inside the church at time, state police said. The agency didn’t immediately provide the name of the church.

The crash remains under investigation, the agency said.

