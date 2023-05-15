MONETA — A man died Monday after falling into Smith Mountain Lake from a dock at a home in Moneta in what authorities described as a drowning accident.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Public Safety and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning at 9:54 a.m. First responders arrived at the home near the 400 block of Channelview Drive in Moneta. An unconscious male was located in the water near the dock, according to a release from Sgt. Megan Huston with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

"Despite extensive life saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased," the release said.

Huston added that the man was visiting the area from out of state and it is believed he was working on the dock before falling into the water. He was not wearing a life jacket, she said.

The victim’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. His name is being withheld until other family members can be notified, Huston said.

The investigation will remain active pending official autopsy results. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time, Hudson said.

This incident would mark the third drowning in Smith Mountain Lake this year. Two Danville men died when their boat capsized Jan. 2. Authorities recovered their bodies Jan. 5 near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook.