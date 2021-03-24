Man found in Roanoke River drowned, authorities say

The death of a man who was found last week in southeast Roanoke has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The man, identified as Travis Lee Hill, 40, of Roanoke, was discovered March 17 in the Roanoke River near the greenway by Piedmont Park, police said.

Detectives are still working to understand the circumstances of Hill’s death. His family had recently filed a missing person’s report for him, said a police spokeswoman.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts in the days leading up to March 17 is urged to call investigators at 540-853-2212.

A posting by the nonprofit AWARE Foundation indicated that his family had been searching for Hill since Feb. 19. “Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers,” advocates wrote.

